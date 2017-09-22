Suspects Back Stolen Pickup Into Waterford Store To Try And Steal ATM

WATERFORD (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after suspects crashed through a storefront to try and steal an ATM.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the Waterford Market along Yosemite Boulevard.

Around 4:15 a.m., the suspects deliberately backed up a stolen pickup truck through the store.

Surveillance video then shows three masked men jump out of the truck to try and get the ATM. As soon as the alarm went off, however, the suspects took off – leaving completely emptyhanded.

The store was left with about $30-40,000 worth of damage.

The store’s owner says he’s just going to have to board up the damage for now until he figures out what he can do next.

Authorities are now looking at the surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspects.