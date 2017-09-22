All-Male Bikini Car Wash for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Bikini car washes for a cause with a twist — it’s an all-male bikini car wash!!! Local comedians are paying the ultimate price all to raise money for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief!! We’ll put them to work on some of our anchors’ cars and possibly some station vehicles that need a good scrubbing!!



Sep. 23

Noon-5pm

11252 Trade Center Dr.

Rancho Cordova

***Those that can’t attend car wash can text “HARVEY2017” to 91999 to donate to the fund!!

https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/

National Proposal Day

Some proposal inspiration from The Knot

https://www.theknot.com/content/romantic-ways-to-propose

Best proposals EVER

http://nypost.com/2015/03/20/these-are-the-best-wedding-proposals-ever/

APP: Share Favorite Moments At Live Events

https://www.fantag.live/



National Love Letter Day

Swoon over some of these celebrity love letters

https://www.rd.com/true-stories/love/love-letters-of-famous-people/

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/08/07/celebrity-love-letters_n_1739874.html

Uriah Faber’s Kick Cancer Challenge

Uriah Faber is in the studio with his Ultimate Fitness family. They’re hosting a 30-day “KICK CANCER” Cardio Kickboxing fitness challenge with the proceeds being donated to the local Kaiser Cancer Center.

Ultimate Fitness

6700 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

Sept. 30 Kick-Off – Runs Through Nov. 1

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(916) 444-3357

Knights of Mayhem

Folsom Renaissance Faire

Tomorrow & Sunday

Lions Park

403 Stafford St., Folsom

http://www.KnightsofMayhem.com

Day of Caring Kick-Off

http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org

Department 56 Unveiling

William Glen Christmas & Company

116 K street

Old Sacramento

Sunday

1PM-6PM

916-737-5636

http://www.williamglen.com

http://www.showcase-displays.com

Facebook event

Bull

Season Two Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. on CBS13

Rebel on the Highway

3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Sept. 23

Showtime 3 p.m.

More information

Officers Train In Full Gear

Peace Officer Memorial Run

Sunday, October 1st at 7 a.m.

11th Street in Downtown Modesto

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Cuffing Season

Instead of fretting over the dual predicaments of being single and not understand popular catchphrases, allow this explainer to guide you and hopefully save you from spending the holidays alone, frantically Googling the emotions you’re feeling.

What The Heck Is That? Produce Tools

Chef’s Mercantile

116 K Street

Sacramento

(916) 737-5636

William Glen

2310 Fair Oaks Blvd across from Pavilions Shopping Center

916-485-3000