All-Male Bikini Car Wash for Hurricane Harvey Relief
Bikini car washes for a cause with a twist — it’s an all-male bikini car wash!!! Local comedians are paying the ultimate price all to raise money for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief!! We’ll put them to work on some of our anchors’ cars and possibly some station vehicles that need a good scrubbing!!
Sep. 23
Noon-5pm
11252 Trade Center Dr.
Rancho Cordova
***Those that can’t attend car wash can text “HARVEY2017” to 91999 to donate to the fund!!
https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/
APP: Share Favorite Moments At Live Events
https://www.fantag.live/
Uriah Faber’s Kick Cancer Challenge
Uriah Faber is in the studio with his Ultimate Fitness family. They’re hosting a 30-day “KICK CANCER” Cardio Kickboxing fitness challenge with the proceeds being donated to the local Kaiser Cancer Center.
Ultimate Fitness
6700 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
Sept. 30 Kick-Off – Runs Through Nov. 1
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(916) 444-3357
Knights of Mayhem
Folsom Renaissance Faire
Tomorrow & Sunday
Lions Park
403 Stafford St., Folsom
http://www.KnightsofMayhem.com
Day of Caring Kick-Off
http://www.yourlocalunitedway.org
Department 56 Unveiling
William Glen Christmas & Company
116 K street
Old Sacramento
Sunday
1PM-6PM
916-737-5636
http://www.williamglen.com
http://www.showcase-displays.com
Facebook event
Bull
Season Two Premiere: Tuesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. on CBS13
Rebel on the Highway
3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento
Sept. 23
Showtime 3 p.m.
More information
Officers Train In Full Gear
Peace Officer Memorial Run
Sunday, October 1st at 7 a.m.
11th Street in Downtown Modesto
What The Heck Is That? Produce Tools
Chef’s Mercantile
116 K Street
Sacramento
(916) 737-5636
William Glen
2310 Fair Oaks Blvd across from Pavilions Shopping Center
916-485-3000