Mansion Belonging To Ricky Bobby From ‘Talladega Nights’ For Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) – Just like Ricky Bobby, the fictional NASCAR driver from the movie “Talladega Nights” said: “if you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Well now’s your chance to be first, and own Bobby’s home from the movie.

The Lake Norman, North Carolina mansion made famous in Will Ferrell’s 2006 movie “Talladega Nights” is up for sale. The asking price? A cool $4.2 million dollars.

The Charlotte Agenda says the home is more than 9,000 square feet, has five bedrooms, six full baths, and three half baths.

Not only that, but it also sits on 1.3 acres.

The home is listed by Tracy Davis of Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate.

