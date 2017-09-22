Fears Of Lingering Tensions Prompt Kennedy Officials To Forfeit Sacramento High Game

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kennedy High School has forfeited Friday’s game against Sacramento High over fears of lingering tensions.

School officials are worried another fight could happen after one broke out in the stands at Hughes Stadium during Sacramento’s game against Folsom last week.

The school got together with law enforcement and decided it was best to not let the game happen at all.

“We are not going to move forward with an activity if there is going to be any safety issues,” said Alex Barrios with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

In an attempted compromise, Sacramento High officials asked if Kennedy would consider moving the game to their Greenhaven field, but the school declined.

Sacramento’s coach told the Bee, “It’s extremely, extremely disappointing, and what’s most bothersome is the fight didn’t include anyone from Sacramento High School. We’re told it’s a fan safety issue, all because outside influences felt it necessary to get into it, and it dictated what happens to two schools that have nothing to do with it.”