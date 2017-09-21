Injured Sacramento Police K9 Reno Getting Stronger Every Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man accused of driving his car into the gate of a Sacramento police facility, leading officers on a chase, and hurting a police dog is now out of the hospital and behind bars.

Investigators say Fernando Sanchez was released from the hospital Friday after an officer shot him in the leg and hit him with a stun gun earlier this month.

Sanchez has been booked on suspicion of robbery, attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.

The police K9, Reno, got stitches for two cuts he suffered during the chaotic incident.

Reno is expected to make a full recovery.