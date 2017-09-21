Sierra Sees Snow On Last Day Of Summer

TRUCKEE (CBS13/AP) — Snow is falling in the Sierra Nevada on the last day of summer, dusting hills and ski resorts with fresh snow and stoking excitement for an early skiing season.

Forecasters say a rare cool weather system moving south from Oregon is bringing mountain rain and snow showers to the Sierra Thursday. Warmer and drier weather is expected by the weekend.

National Weather Service forecaster Hanna Chandler says several inches of snow are expected in elevations of at least 6,000 feet of the Northern Sierra.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 11 pm tonight. Potential for 3 – 6" of

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 11 pm tonight. Potential for 3 – 6" of snow along I-80 above 7000 ft.

Images from a webcam maintained by the Yosemite Conservancy shows snow-covered peaks, including the park’s landmark Half Dome.

The Weather Service says snow is falling in elevations of around 7,000 feet along the Interstate 80 and highway and 50 corridors.