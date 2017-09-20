West Sacramento Businesses Push For Electric Fences

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some business owners are seeking new power to try and stop thieves.

They say barbed wire, fences, and state-of-the-art security systems aren’t enough.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Mark DeVitto with TEC Equipment.

Parts have been stolen and fences cut. Needless to say, it has been a nuisance to for West Capitol Avenue businesses.

“We have a lot of high-end equipment here — trucks and trailers — and we just don’t want anyone coming in here and damaging the product,” he said.

DeVitto’s company is trying to amp up security for their trucks with a new electric fence, something that’s not currently permitted at their West Sacramento property.

“I think it will help. Obviously, if you’re going to get shocked and electrocuted hopping a fence you probably wouldn’t do it,” he said.

City leaders are considering changing the current code to allow businesses to install the fences.

“It does set off an alarm just like any home alarm,” said Cindy Williams with Electric Guard Dog, a company specializing in the technology.

The fence delivers a 7,000-volt jolt to make criminals bolt, but not enough to kill them.

“We call it a safe, but very memorable shock,” she said.

So what are the proposed rules West Sacramento is considering? The ordinance would be zoned for only certain commercial areas, must be surrounded first by a regular fence, and have warning signs in English, Spanish, and Russian.

“To come into contact with this electric fence, someone has to be trespassing. They have to have the intent of trespassing. They’re getting past the first non-electrified fence,” Williams said.

She said first responders can easily disarm the voltage in case of an emergency.

DeVitto just hopes the city is respondent to businesses like his who need the extra security.

“I hope the city realizes the extent we’re going through to protect our property,” he said.

The state of California already allows businesses to put up electric fences, but it’s up to each city to decide how to regulate the use.

Modesto passed its own rules two weeks ago, and Fresno is hearing a proposal currently.

West Sacramento will reconvene on Oct. 4 to discuss the measure.