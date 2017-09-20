Good Samaritan Who Thwarted Starbucks Robbery Faces Possible Lawsuit From Suspect

FRESNO (CBS13) – A California man who stepped in to stop an armed robbery could face legal troubles of his own.

It was a video that went viral. A man wearing a transformers mask tries to rob a Starbucks last July.

That’s when a man in the coffee shop, Craig Jerry, stepped into action.

Jerry beat the suspect, 30-year-old Ryan Flores, with a chair; a fight ensues – and Jerry was even stabbed in the neck.

Now, the mother of the suspected armed robber says her son may file a lawsuit.

Officers call the Good Samaritan a hero.

Flores is being held on a $155,000 bail and is expected back in court next month.