Taco Bell Betting On Booze

(CBS) – Taco Bell is reportedly ditching drive-thrus and adding alcohol, at least at some locations.

Food & Wine reports the fast-food giant is planning to open 300 to 350 new cantinas across the country by 2022.

The chain is reportedly zeroing in on cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Nashville, and New York, where at least 50 locations will be opening in Manhattan alone.

“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s chief operating officer, told Food & Wine.

Taco Bell will reportedly focus these new and improved “cantina-style” stores with local vibes, including artwork, open kitchens, and digital menu boards.

The locations will reportedly serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes.

Delish reports that some Taco Bell locations in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Francisco already serve alcohol.

A Taco Bell executive told Business Insider the chain was helping people who already added alcohol to their drinks.

“People would come through on drive-thru and say, ‘could you please leave a little off the top,'” said Taco Bell COO Mike Grams.

