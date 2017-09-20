Farm-to-fork Festival

Designed to showcase and celebrate where our food and drinks come from, the Farm-to-Fork Festival brings us face-to-face with the people who are feeding our region and the world.

Saturday 11:00am – 6:30 p.m.

Capitol Mall

Admission to the festival is free

Food and drinks are available for purchase

Complimentary Bike Valet is available

https://www.farmtofork.com/events/farmtoforkfestival/

Arden Fair Job Fair

Looking for some extra cash for the holidays? Arden Fair is looking to hire 100 seasonal employees to help with the holiday rush! Today we’re live with details about their big job fair!

Holiday Job Fair

Today 7am-10am

Arden Fair Mall, Center Court

(916) 407-5270

http://www.ardenfair.com

Sactown Urban Dash

Lace up those running shoes and get ready to race through Sacramento “Amazing Race” style with family and friends!

Saturday, Sept. 30th

Noon-4pm

1627 16th St, Sacramento

Tickets Start At $35

Regular And Team Tickets Available Online!!

http://sacwomens2030.org/

The Arcade Creek Project

A recent high school grad is getting ready to see his senior film project on the big screen! The world premiere is this Saturday at the Sacramento Film and Music Festival! We’ll meet this budding producer/director and share details about his documentary that sheds light on the conservation of Arcade Creek.

Sacramento Film and Music Festival

The Arcade Creek Project World Premiere

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the door.

Like and follow the film on Facebook: @mosaicofsustainability

Cooking Club

We’re hanging out with a local cooking club that’s been getting together for 15 years!

Next workshop: September 23rd

Register at http://soilborn.org

Me, Myself & I

Bobby Moynihan, Jack Dylan Grazer, and John Larroquette star as Alex Riley in a new comedy about the defining moments in one man’s life over three distinct periods: a 14-year-old in 1991, at age 40 in the present day, and at age 65 in 2042. The series premiere of “Me, Myself & I” is on Monday, Sept. 25!

Official CBS website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/me-myself-and-i/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeMyselfAndICBS/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeMyselfAndICBS

Instagram: @memyselfandicbs

CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/CBS

Li’l Bakers Contest

The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is coming up! This year they are adding a new baking contest for the littlest bakers.

Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival

October 7 & 8, 10 am – 5 pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

Free Admission, $10 Parking

http://www.YourCSD.com/GPF

916-405-5600

“Ready, Petty, Go!”

Hold onto your hats, wigs, and toupees, Peter Petty is back! The whirling dervish of big band music has a new album coming out this weekend. But first, we will have Peter and his 11-piece big band jazz group on the Good Day stage for a preview.

Peter Petty Debut Album Release Show & 50th Birthday Celebrity Roast

Sat., September 23, 2017

Harlow’s

Doors: 6:30 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$20 Pre-sale – $25 Day of show

Top Sacramento Food Blogger

If you’ve searched the internet for a recipe, it may surprise you to learn that one of the world’s first, biggest, most well-known recipe sites in the world, Simply Recipes, is based here in Sacramento.

http://www.simplyrecipes.com/

Dishin’ With Tina: Aviator’s Restaurant

6151 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento

916.424.1728

https://localwiki.org/sac/Aviator’s_Restaurant

Manly Minute: Meeting Women In Your 30’s

Now you’ve passed the big 3-0 mark and have decided to dip your toe into the dating waters. But it’s so different to how you thought it would be — everything’s online now, you’re confused about whether you should hit on women in public or not, and there are new rules and codes governing every aspect of dating. It’s hard to know where to even start. Well, don’t worry – we’re here to walk you through how to meet women when you’re in your 30s, and it’s not as hard as you think.

Read more

‘iFeel’ Movie

Ron Frickle, star of the about-to-be-released award-winning independent movie “iFeel”, is in town for a screening on Thursday night at the Crest Theatre. A Q&A will follow.

Crest Theatre

1013 K St., Sacramento

Thursday, Sept. 21

7:30 p.m.

http://ifeelmovie.com/

Trends at Any Age

How to pull off fashion trends at every age: 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond!



Button Up Boutique

http://www.buttonupboutique.net/

Instagram: @shopbuttonup

Runway Boutique

http://www.runway-boutique.com