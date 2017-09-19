Pirate Day Thrift

Shiver me timbers! you can always save at thrift town but today you can score more booty for your buck!

Good Day Good Question

Your 401K, do you have one? Do you understand it? Are you too embarrassed to ask questions?

Financial Expert Robert Jenkins

United Way’s Day of Caring!

It’s time to show your love for Sacramento! United Way needs volunteers for their day of caring. We’ll show you how to get involved and highlight a local nonprofit doing a landscaping/gardening project for the special day!

Sept. 22-23

Donate to United Way’s Stuff the Bus project through Sept. 22!

Talk Like A Pirate Day Celebration

We are celebrating Talk Like a Pirate Day! It’s a fun special event in Elk Grove, plus a local couple is building a special pirate wheelchair ship for a young boy. See how you can help!

Sep 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ahoy Mateys!

September 19th is “Talk Like A Pirate Day!”

Pirate themed games, an activity and sweet treats.

Ha-Has For Hurricane Relief

It’s comedy for a good cause! Local comedians are banding together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief!

Wednesday Sept. 20

8:30pm

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.8500

@PunchlineSac

Tess Holiday

We’re live with plus-size supermodel and body positive pioneer Tess Holiday! She’s offering women of all shapes and sizes advice on how to shut out body shamers and embrace imperfections!

The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl publishes on September 26

Ice, Ice, Baby

Have you ever wondered what it takes to prepare an ice arena for hockey season? Now’s your chance to learn the science behind the ice and watch the process from start to finish.

Stockton Heat Ice Installation

First Preseason Game

Friday, September 29th

7pm

Stockton Arena

Manly Minute: The 5 Sportiest Cities

See where your city ranks-and then get out there.

Napa-inspired Noshes

The head chef at the Meritage Resort and Spa gets is showing us how he creates one of his signature dishes! And if you feel like leaving the cooking up to the professionals, the Meritage has a ton of fun events coming up too.

‘Events Worth Traveling For’ Series

The Meritage Resort and Spa

875 Bordeaux Way

Napa

707.251.1900

Wine Vat Cleaning

Amador County’s big crush event is coming up Oct. 7-8 in which 40+ wineries offer guests special experiences such as grape stomping. Bethany is being put to work.

Big Crush (more than 40 wineries participate!!)

Amador County’s Harvest Festival

Oct 7-8

Shenandoah Vineyards

12300 Steiner Rd.

Plymouth

Man About The House

Asian Pear Slaw with Ginger and Lime

– 2 large stalks celery, julienned

– 2 Asian pears (also called apple pears), peeled and julienned

– 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

– 2 green onions (scallions), thinly sliced (optional)

– 1/2 inch piece of fresh ginger, finely grated

– 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

– 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

– 1/4 teaspoon finely chopped Thai red pepper (optional)

Whisk together the ginger, lime juice and rice vinegar, then toss with the remaining ingredients. Let stand for a few minutes before serving.

Watermelon and Tomato Salad

– 4 cups watermelon, cubed

– 2 cups tomatoes, cubed

– 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

– balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing

Combine watermelon, tomatoes and basil in bowl. Toss with salad dressing.

Fruit Salad With Honey-Yogurt Dressing

– Seasonal Fruit

– Yogurt (any flavor)

– Honey

Squirt some honey (to taste) into the yogurt, pour over the fruit salad and mix.

Squeeze Bottle Salad Dressings:

4-3-2-1 French Salad Dressing

– 4 tablespoons oil

– 3 tablespoons catsup

– 2 tablespoons vinegar

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– 1 clove garlic

– paprika

– salt, to taste

Drop the clove of garlic in the bottom of the dressing bottle. Add the other ingredients and shake well.

Classic Dijon Vinaigrette

– 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

– 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

– 1/4 cup olive oil

– Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pour the mustard into the squeeze bottle to the fill line. Add the red wine vinegar. Slowly add the olive oil, shaking the bottle occasionally to get an emulsion going. Add salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.

Asparagus & Arugula Salad with Lemon Dressing

– 1/4 cup olive oil

– 2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon peel

– 3 tablespoons lemon juice

– 1/2 teaspoon sea salt or coarse salt

– 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

– 1 pound fresh asparagus spears

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– Salt and freshly ground black pepper

– 4 cups arugula or spinach

– 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes

– 4 ounces Parmesan cheese, cut into thin slices (curls) with a vegetable peeler

– Sun-dried tomatoes

For dressing: In squeeze bottle, combine the 1/4 cup oil, lemon peel and juice, the 1/2 teaspoon salt and the 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and shake well; set aside.

Clean and trim asparagus; coat lightly with the 2 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, set aside. Meanwhile, clean arugula or spinach and remove excess stems; dry. Set aside.

For a charcoal grill, grill asparagus crosswise on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 4 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning spears occasionally. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place asparagus crosswise on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)

While asparagus is warm, toss with arugula and dressing (this will wilt the arugula). Divide among 4 dinner plates and top with Parmesan curls. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.