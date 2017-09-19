Family Struck By Lighting In Central California

TULARE COUNTY (CBS) — A father and his two young children were struck by lightning in Tulare County and lived to tell about it. They’re just grateful to be alive.

It happened two weeks ago on a backpacking trip through the Sequoia National Forest.

Chris Lovera had just started recording on his video camera as he huddled under a tree during a storm with his kids, Aidan and Nadia.

In the moment they may look like happy campers. But for all three of them the memory stops there because of a sudden bolt of lightning.

“After that point, it was each of us waking up to a different scene,” says Chris.

Aidan and Nadia awakened first to see their dad unconscious.

