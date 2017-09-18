Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Seen on today's show

Show Info. – 9/18/17

Public Courtesy
September is National Courtesy Month!– but we could be a whole lot nicer to each other. Social Skills and Civility Expert Rosalinda Russell is back to teach us how to be more courteous in public!
http://www.rosalindarandall.com

You Can’t Sip With Us End of Summer Wine Tasting
CADA Courtyard
1322 O Street
Sacramento
Sunday
12-4 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/you-cant-sip-with-us-end-of-summer-wine-tasting-extravaganza-tickets-35894994896?aff=efbneb
https://www.facebook.com/lawhustle/

Leo’s Amazing Race
Sunday October 01
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
2701 Prospect Park Dr, Ste 120
Rancho Cordova, California
Call (916) 638-7225
http://www.sackids.org/

Tinder Kickstarter
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1424283429/tinda-finger

Custom Lip Gloss Bar
Belleci Cosmetics
(925) 648-4011
http://www.bellecicosmetics.com/

Rembrandt & Rose: Paint & Sip
Tonight
6:30pm
$35
http://www.rembrandtandrose.com

Manly Minute: 5 MANLY SMELLS
Smells can conjure up powerful memories. The smell of pine needles can take you back to childhood Christmases or the smell of a laundry detergent can remind you of home. For me, there are certain smells that I’ve come to associate with manliness. Whenever I smell them I think of my dad or grandpa or some aspect of my boyhood and my initiation into the rites of manhood.
http://www.artofmanliness.com/2017/09/11/ultimate-collection-manly-smells/

Farm To Fork Week
In honor of Farm to Fork Week in Sacramento, the Sacramento County Farm Bureau is showcasing the efforts of its member growers.
Sacramento County Farm Bureau
(916) 685-6958
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sacramentocounty.farmbureau/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SacFarmBureau

Listen Live