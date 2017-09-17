Dishin’ with Tina: Aviator’s Restaurant

6151 Freeport Blvd.

Sacramento

916.424.1728

Run with the Cops

Run along the river then enjoy food, awards, raffle prizes, vendors and law enforcement and K9 demonstrations. A great family event. All kids 14 & under will receive a medal!

Run with the Cops & K9 Foot Pursuit 5k

Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento

2500 Marconi Ave, Sacramento

Sunday, September 17th (7am-11am)



CAP’s Pizza & Tap House

You don’t have to wait until the afternoon to enjoy a slice of pizza! We’re talking breakfast pizza’s with CAP’s Pizza and Tap House!

8760 La Riviera Dr. A, Sacramento

Sunday Brunch at 10am-2pm

916.399.4217

45th Annual Fall Festival

It’s St. Paul Catholic Church’s 45th Annual Fall Festival. This year’s theme is”Remember Our Heritage.”

St. Paul Catholic Church

Sunday, September 17, 2017 (10am-4pm)

8720 Florin Road, Sacramento

Ripon Egyptian Festival

Egyptian culture is on display this weekend in Ripon as St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church welcomes the public to its annual celebration.

Today: 10am – 6pm

St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church

Ripon

Admission is free!

Broga

This one is for all the men out there! Dudes, bros, guys, gentlemen…there’s FINALLY a yoga class designed specifically for YOU!

Broga (Yoga For Men)

Today: 3pm – 4:30pm

Elevate Community Yoga

Modesto, CA

Tickets: $15

Modesto International Wedding Festival

Getting hitched? Now’s your chance to plan your big day in just one day! The Modesto International Wedding Festival is going down in Motown today!

International Wedding Festival

Today: 11am – 3pm

Modesto Centre Plaza

The Petal Connection

The Petal Connection is a group of incredible volunteers who gather together to bring love and joy to hospice patients, their families and seniors in our community. Generous donors supply us with flowers and vases that are repurposed into beautiful, colorful gifts.

9260 Sierra College Blvd., Suite 250, Roseville

916.367.2237

Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer

Styles For Less in Sacramento is hosting a charity shopping event on to benefit DIPG/Childhood Cancer.

Styles For Less

4710 Natomas Blvd., Sacramento

Sunday, September 17th (8am-11am)

Free Teen Heart Screening

Teen Heart Screenings are back to Cordova High in 2017! Last year, nearly 300 youths from throughout the region participated on the on free heart screenings at Cordova High School intended to help diagnose health problems before they emerge.

Cordova High School

2239 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA

Sunday, September 17, 2017 (9am- 3pm)

Bridal Show

Enchanting Media this week announced the largest bridal show in the fall in Sacramento, the Enchanting Bridal Show!

Enchanting Bridal Show

Cal Expo Fairgrounds

Sunday, September 17th (10am-4pm)

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

36 Handles – Pub & Eatery

36 Handles is unveiling new brunch items! Chef, Sergio Raygoza joins us in the Good Day studio to whip up one of the recipes!

1010 White Rock Rd.

El Dorado Hills

916.941.3606

Recipe: Tasso ham and crab scramble with fresh roasted corn and heirloom cherry tomatoes

3 oz. Tasso

2 oz. crab

2 oz. corn

2 oz. cherry tomato

2 eggs

4 oz. butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Farm to Fork Gold Rush Dinner

This gold rush-style farm-to-fork dinner will raise funds for the Knight Foundry, a rare gold rush-era landmark.

Feast at the Foundry

Saturday, September 23rd 6pm-10pm

$129 per person – last day to buy tickets is Tuesday.

