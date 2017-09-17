Dishin’ with Tina: Aviator’s Restaurant
6151 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento
916.424.1728
Run with the Cops
Run along the river then enjoy food, awards, raffle prizes, vendors and law enforcement and K9 demonstrations. A great family event. All kids 14 & under will receive a medal!
Run with the Cops & K9 Foot Pursuit 5k
Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento
2500 Marconi Ave, Sacramento
Sunday, September 17th (7am-11am)
More event information
CAP’s Pizza & Tap House
You don’t have to wait until the afternoon to enjoy a slice of pizza! We’re talking breakfast pizza’s with CAP’s Pizza and Tap House!
8760 La Riviera Dr. A, Sacramento
Sunday Brunch at 10am-2pm
916.399.4217
45th Annual Fall Festival
It’s St. Paul Catholic Church’s 45th Annual Fall Festival. This year’s theme is”Remember Our Heritage.”
St. Paul Catholic Church
Sunday, September 17, 2017 (10am-4pm)
8720 Florin Road, Sacramento
Ripon Egyptian Festival
Egyptian culture is on display this weekend in Ripon as St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church welcomes the public to its annual celebration.
Today: 10am – 6pm
St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church
Ripon
Admission is free!
Broga
This one is for all the men out there! Dudes, bros, guys, gentlemen…there’s FINALLY a yoga class designed specifically for YOU!
Broga (Yoga For Men)
Today: 3pm – 4:30pm
Elevate Community Yoga
Modesto, CA
Tickets: $15
Modesto International Wedding Festival
Getting hitched? Now’s your chance to plan your big day in just one day! The Modesto International Wedding Festival is going down in Motown today!
International Wedding Festival
Today: 11am – 3pm
Modesto Centre Plaza
The Petal Connection
The Petal Connection is a group of incredible volunteers who gather together to bring love and joy to hospice patients, their families and seniors in our community. Generous donors supply us with flowers and vases that are repurposed into beautiful, colorful gifts.
9260 Sierra College Blvd., Suite 250, Roseville
916.367.2237
Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer
Styles For Less in Sacramento is hosting a charity shopping event on to benefit DIPG/Childhood Cancer.
Styles For Less
4710 Natomas Blvd., Sacramento
Sunday, September 17th (8am-11am)
Free Teen Heart Screening
Teen Heart Screenings are back to Cordova High in 2017! Last year, nearly 300 youths from throughout the region participated on the on free heart screenings at Cordova High School intended to help diagnose health problems before they emerge.
Cordova High School
2239 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
Sunday, September 17, 2017 (9am- 3pm)
Bridal Show
Enchanting Media this week announced the largest bridal show in the fall in Sacramento, the Enchanting Bridal Show!
Enchanting Bridal Show
Cal Expo Fairgrounds
Sunday, September 17th (10am-4pm)
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
36 Handles – Pub & Eatery
36 Handles is unveiling new brunch items! Chef, Sergio Raygoza joins us in the Good Day studio to whip up one of the recipes!
1010 White Rock Rd.
El Dorado Hills
916.941.3606
Recipe: Tasso ham and crab scramble with fresh roasted corn and heirloom cherry tomatoes
- 3 oz. Tasso
- 2 oz. crab
- 2 oz. corn
- 2 oz. cherry tomato
- 2 eggs
- 4 oz. butter
- Salt and pepper to taste
Farm to Fork Gold Rush Dinner
This gold rush-style farm-to-fork dinner will raise funds for the Knight Foundry, a rare gold rush-era landmark.
Feast at the Foundry
Saturday, September 23rd 6pm-10pm
$129 per person – last day to buy tickets is Tuesday.
