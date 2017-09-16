Fishing in the City
FEC and Fishing in the City are excited about the catfish season! FEC and Fishing in the City are excited about the catfish season! At the Howe Park Pond, Fishing in the City is providing the FREE loan of rods, bait, and tackle for up to 50 people and FREE instructional clinics.
Fishing in the City: Free Fishing Clinic
2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento
Saturday, September 16th (8am-11pm)
No registration is required. First come, first served.
More information
Park(ing) Day
Park(ing) Day is a pop-up event that changes parking spaces into parklets. This is a worldwide event that creates a dialog around the use of urban public space! Local architects, design firms, and art students will create a “park” within their assigned stalls. Safford King Wiese Architects is participating and Tina is checking out their work and seeinh if they need help!
Capitol Mall near 10th St.
Sacramento
9am – 7pm
http://parkingday.org/
Masaya Yakiniku Don
There’s a new Japanese restaurant in Sacramento featuring Japanese style bbq and Tina is checking it out!
716 7th Street
Sacramento
916.706.0713
Read more
State Surplus Property Auction – End of Summer Blowout
The California Department of General Services (DGS) is holding its quarterly Surplus Property Auction featuring hundreds of items as part of an end-of-summer blowout. From cameras, golf clubs and exercise equipment – there is something for everyone.
1700 National Dr. in Sacramento
Auction Day, September 16th (10am)
9th Annual Motobash Supersale
The 9th Annual Motobash Supersale is taking place on Saturday, September 16th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With over 40 brands onsite, this is sure to be the largest event so far!
Cycle Gear
5400 Date Avenue, Sacramento
Saturday, September 16th (8am-8pm)
Event listing on Facebook
We Are One Basketball Clinic
It’s a Scholar Camp for kids in an underserved area of Oak Park @the Dr. Ephraim Williams Family Life Center. This is a partnership with the SAL -Sheriffs Activities League /Youth Services Unit and Sam Luong a local top basketball trainer who donates his time every year.
Saturday, September 16th (9am-12pm)
3996 14th Ave., Sacramento
Free (All students with 3.0 GPA or Higher)
The Confetti Pineapple
Summer is almost over and the ladies of The Confetti Pineapple are back to show us how to throw a kiss summer goodbye brunch. The ladies specialize in celebrating every day with creativity and fun.
http://facebook.com/theconfettipineapple
instagram: theconfettipineapple
Brewers’ Festival
Today, the California Brewer’s Festival is hosting a beer fest that benefits WEAVE. We are there this morning as they are setting up with 80-plus brewers and a play zone with a giant teeter-totterJengaga, and a dunk tank.
California Brew Fest
Today 1-5 PM
Discovery Park
http://calbrewfest.com/
Folsom Community Service Day
More than 2,800 volunteers will complete nearly 50 service projects on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom’s fourth annual Community Service Day. This major citywide event mobilizes thousands of volunteers of all ages and interests to complete projects throughout Folsom that make a positive, lasting impact.
Folsom Community Service Day
Saturday, September 16th
http://folsomcommunityservice.org
Exotic Plants
Exotic Plants is celebrating 45 years with a big event! Exotic Plants is celebrating 45 years with a big event! Exotic Plants will have 4 free workshops, free hourly drawings, special discounts (25% off plants, 15% off containers, art & antiques), a tent sale & refreshments.
45th Anniversary, Exotic Plants
1833 Howe Avenue
Sacramento
Saturday, September 16th (10am-6pm)
Great American River Cleanup
The 2017 Great American River Clean Up is September 16. This annual event mobilizes thousands of Sacramentans across the entire Parkway! Mark your calendars, spread the word and show your pride in the parkway.
ARPF 23rd Annual Great American River Clean Up
September 16, 2016
9:00 – Noon
For more information: http://arpf.org/cleanups
Spiffster
Spiffster is a monthly tie and sock subscription service that will keep you looking spiffy. Starting at $10 a month, you can build your tie collection without breaking the bank and be ready for each season. We are skyping with the co-founder of Spiffster this morning.
http://www.spiffster.club/
Free Jimboys
Jimboy’s is honoring our first responders with the best way they know how: free tacos! The rest of the month, first responders get a free beef or bean taco. Their owner is in the studio to tell us why they wanted to do this.
Taco for a Hero
Free taco during September
All first responders
jimboystacos.com
Equifax Lawsuit
Earlier this month, we learned consumer credit reporting agency Equifax reported that hackers stole personal info. There is a big lawsuit started by a local attorney and he is here in studio to tell us how you can be a part of the lawsuit.
Law Office of Rick Morin
555 Capitol Mall
(916) 333-2222
http://lawyer4sacramento.com
JARDESCA California Aperitiva
http://www.jardesca.com
Casa Event
Foster kids will often have dozens of homes in their lifetime. In order to help them, CASA provides a mentor to go through the court system with them and advocate on their behalf. They are having a big gala next weekend and are here to tell us about why the money raised is so important.
There’s No Place Like Home Fall Gala
Sept 22 6 pm
Falls Event Center in Roseville
http://www.casaplacer.org
Kid Obesity with a Dog!
In honor of “Childhood Obesity Awareness Month” which is September, animal-human health expert and nutritional consultant, Carlyn Montes De Oca reveals an alternative way to fight obesity in kids. Get a dog!
Pawsitive Book Tour
Avid Reader: 1945 Broadway, Sacramento
Saturday, September 16, 2017 (3PM)
http://www.animalhumanhealth.com