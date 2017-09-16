Fishing in the City

FEC and Fishing in the City are excited about the catfish season! FEC and Fishing in the City are excited about the catfish season! At the Howe Park Pond, Fishing in the City is providing the FREE loan of rods, bait, and tackle for up to 50 people and FREE instructional clinics.

Fishing in the City: Free Fishing Clinic

2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento

Saturday, September 16th (8am-11pm)

No registration is required. First come, first served.

Park(ing) Day

Park(ing) Day is a pop-up event that changes parking spaces into parklets. This is a worldwide event that creates a dialog around the use of urban public space! Local architects, design firms, and art students will create a “park” within their assigned stalls. Safford King Wiese Architects is participating and Tina is checking out their work and seeinh if they need help!

Capitol Mall near 10th St.

Sacramento

9am – 7pm

http://parkingday.org/

Masaya Yakiniku Don

There’s a new Japanese restaurant in Sacramento featuring Japanese style bbq and Tina is checking it out!

716 7th Street

Sacramento

916.706.0713

State Surplus Property Auction – End of Summer Blowout

The California Department of General Services (DGS) is holding its quarterly Surplus Property Auction featuring hundreds of items as part of an end-of-summer blowout. From cameras, golf clubs and exercise equipment – there is something for everyone.

1700 National Dr. in Sacramento

Auction Day, September 16th (10am)



9th Annual Motobash Supersale

The 9th Annual Motobash Supersale is taking place on Saturday, September 16th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. With over 40 brands onsite, this is sure to be the largest event so far!

Cycle Gear

5400 Date Avenue, Sacramento

Saturday, September 16th (8am-8pm)

Event listing on Facebook

We Are One Basketball Clinic

It’s a Scholar Camp for kids in an underserved area of Oak Park @the Dr. Ephraim Williams Family Life Center. This is a partnership with the SAL -Sheriffs Activities League /Youth Services Unit and Sam Luong a local top basketball trainer who donates his time every year.

Saturday, September 16th (9am-12pm)

3996 14th Ave., Sacramento

Free (All students with 3.0 GPA or Higher)

The Confetti Pineapple

Summer is almost over and the ladies of The Confetti Pineapple are back to show us how to throw a kiss summer goodbye brunch. The ladies specialize in celebrating every day with creativity and fun.

http://facebook.com/theconfettipineapple

instagram: theconfettipineapple

Brewers’ Festival

Today, the California Brewer’s Festival is hosting a beer fest that benefits WEAVE. We are there this morning as they are setting up with 80-plus brewers and a play zone with a giant teeter-totterJengaga, and a dunk tank.

California Brew Fest

Today 1-5 PM

Discovery Park

http://calbrewfest.com/

Folsom Community Service Day

More than 2,800 volunteers will complete nearly 50 service projects on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom’s fourth annual Community Service Day. This major citywide event mobilizes thousands of volunteers of all ages and interests to complete projects throughout Folsom that make a positive, lasting impact.

Folsom Community Service Day

Saturday, September 16th

http://folsomcommunityservice.org

Exotic Plants

Exotic Plants is celebrating 45 years with a big event! Exotic Plants is celebrating 45 years with a big event! Exotic Plants will have 4 free workshops, free hourly drawings, special discounts (25% off plants, 15% off containers, art & antiques), a tent sale & refreshments.

45th Anniversary, Exotic Plants

1833 Howe Avenue

Sacramento

Saturday, September 16th (10am-6pm)

Great American River Cleanup

The 2017 Great American River Clean Up is September 16. This annual event mobilizes thousands of Sacramentans across the entire Parkway! Mark your calendars, spread the word and show your pride in the parkway.

ARPF 23rd Annual Great American River Clean Up

September 16, 2016

9:00 – Noon

For more information: http://arpf.org/cleanups

Spiffster

Spiffster is a monthly tie and sock subscription service that will keep you looking spiffy. Starting at $10 a month, you can build your tie collection without breaking the bank and be ready for each season. We are skyping with the co-founder of Spiffster this morning.

http://www.spiffster.club/

Free Jimboys

Jimboy’s is honoring our first responders with the best way they know how: free tacos! The rest of the month, first responders get a free beef or bean taco. Their owner is in the studio to tell us why they wanted to do this.

Taco for a Hero

Free taco during September

All first responders

jimboystacos.com

Equifax Lawsuit

Earlier this month, we learned consumer credit reporting agency Equifax reported that hackers stole personal info. There is a big lawsuit started by a local attorney and he is here in studio to tell us how you can be a part of the lawsuit.

Law Office of Rick Morin

555 Capitol Mall

(916) 333-2222

http://lawyer4sacramento.com

JARDESCA California Aperitiva

http://www.jardesca.com

Casa Event

Foster kids will often have dozens of homes in their lifetime. In order to help them, CASA provides a mentor to go through the court system with them and advocate on their behalf. They are having a big gala next weekend and are here to tell us about why the money raised is so important.



There’s No Place Like Home Fall Gala

Sept 22 6 pm

Falls Event Center in Roseville

http://www.casaplacer.org

Kid Obesity with a Dog!

In honor of “Childhood Obesity Awareness Month” which is September, animal-human health expert and nutritional consultant, Carlyn Montes De Oca reveals an alternative way to fight obesity in kids. Get a dog!

Pawsitive Book Tour

Avid Reader: 1945 Broadway, Sacramento

Saturday, September 16, 2017 (3PM)

http://www.animalhumanhealth.com