Daily List: 3 Ways You Can Literally Lose Weight in Your Sleep
Still dreaming about those weight-loss goals? You can make those dreams a reality — by sleeping! On the Daily List this morning, three ways you can help your body shed pounds while you snooze!
World Play-Doh Day
Who doesn’t love Play-Doh?! We’ll play around with some all morning as we prepare for World Play-Doh Day tomorrow!
https://playdoh.hasbro.com/en-us
Chako Rescue 20th
Chako Pit Bull Rescue is celebrating their 20th anniversary by working with Front Street Animal Shelter to adopt pit bulls and advocate for the responsible education about the breed.
Chako Pit Bull Rescue 20th Anniversary
Bike Dog Brewing Company
2534 Industrial Ave., West Sacramento
Tomorrow 12pm-4pm
http://chako.org/
God’s Pit Crew: Disaster Relief
A former Good Day reporter organizing relief efforts to Florida communities devastated by Irma — after just going through the hurricane herself! Five semi-trucks full of relief supplies are rolling into Immokalee, Florida, just east of Naples/Ft. Myers area, and that’s just for starters.
https://www.godspitcrew.org/
Whiskers & Wine
The Bradshaw Animal Shelter and T.E.A.M (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter) are hosting Kitten Yoga on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 am at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.
Saturday, September 30
5:30p.m.
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
Tickets: $75 VIP: $100
Info. & Tickets: http://whiskersandwinesacramento.org/
DACA Fundraiser Garage Sale
After President Trump’s executive order to end DACA, a group of Lodi Mothers decided to raise funds to help DACA beneficiaries renew their application.
Tomorrow (Saturday, September 16)
7am-2pm
1800 Normandy Ln., Lodi
Shawn Wayans
Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans is stopping by Good Day studio before taking the stage at the Punchline Comedy Club! Shawn has shows tonight and tomorrow.
Tonight & Saturday
Fri, 9/15 at 8:00PM & 10:15PM
Sat, 9/16 at 7:00PM & 9:15PM & *MIDNIGHT (*3rd show added)
Punch Line Sacramento Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way, Sacramento
916.925.8500
All-Male Bikini Car Wash For Charity
Bikini car washes for a cause with a twist. It’s an all-male bikini car wash! Local comedians are paying the ultimate price all to raise money for Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief!
September 23, noon-5pm
11252 Trade Center Dr., Rancho Cordova
https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/
Marvel Universe Live
http://www.marveluniverselive.com
Cabaret for a Cause
Enjoy a wild night of cabaret, complete aerial antics, fire fun and a burlesque show — all to raise money for weave!
RESIST
Saturday, Sept. 16
8pm
Colonial Theater
18+ event. LGBT inclusive
Portion of proceeds go to WEAVE
Park(ing) Day In Stockton
(Park)ing Day takes over downtown Stockton! Today, members of the Stockton community will join artists, activists, and citizens around the world in transforming parking spaces into temporary public parks and social spaces, as part of the city’s inaugural participation in the annual event!
The San Joaquin Bike Coalition
http://www.sjbike.org
PARK(ing) DAY PARK(ing) Day:
http://www.parkingday.org
Adoptable Goods
Sacramento SPCA’s Adoptable Goods Thrift Store is revealing the Halloween section of the store. Every purchase at Adoptable Goods benefits the animals at the Sacramento SPCA.
http://www.sspca.org/thriftstore
https://www.facebook.com/SSPCAThriftStore/
Instagram: @adoptablegoodsspca
Reset Sacramento
Reset Sacramento is now accepting applications for their healthy lifestyle program. As a gift to the community they love, they are gifting the program to Sacramentans before they open it to the public and launch the program online
http://resethealth.org/sacramento
Sol Collective
Some of the area’s best artist, crafters, and small businesses are coming together for the River City Marketplace! We’ll have a preview.
River City Marketplace
Saturday, September 23 from 11am – 5pm
Tahoe Park
90 makers, fine artists, and small businesses, PLUS food, entertainment, and DIY activities!
It’s FREE
http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com
Mediterranean Food & Music Fest
Tucked away in West Sacramento is the Holy Virgin Mary Antiochan Church. Every year, they will give us a preview of the event and show us around the church (the artwork is amazing inside, all gold lemay) and the gardens *plus* father baba will teach us how to make his world famous mediterainian donuts.
Mediterranean Food & Music Festival
Holy Virgin Mary Antiochian Church
Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
http://holyvirginmary-orthodox.org/
Celebrity Chef Cook-Off
Achieving Positive Thinking Worldwide mobilizes, trains, and empowers people worldwide by educating and teaching strategies and techniques for achieving positive thinking.
Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Stonelake Clubhouse
3000 Riparian Drive
Elk Grove
Learn more