Daily List: 3 Ways You Can Literally Lose Weight in Your Sleep

Still dreaming about those weight-loss goals? You can make those dreams a reality — by sleeping! On the Daily List this morning, three ways you can help your body shed pounds while you snooze!

World Play-Doh Day

Who doesn’t love Play-Doh?! We’ll play around with some all morning as we prepare for World Play-Doh Day tomorrow!

https://playdoh.hasbro.com/en-us

Chako Rescue 20th

Chako Pit Bull Rescue is celebrating their 20th anniversary by working with Front Street Animal Shelter to adopt pit bulls and advocate for the responsible education about the breed.

Chako Pit Bull Rescue 20th Anniversary

Bike Dog Brewing Company

2534 Industrial Ave., West Sacramento

Tomorrow 12pm-4pm

http://chako.org/

God’s Pit Crew: Disaster Relief

A former Good Day reporter organizing relief efforts to Florida communities devastated by Irma — after just going through the hurricane herself! Five semi-trucks full of relief supplies are rolling into Immokalee, Florida, just east of Naples/Ft. Myers area, and that’s just for starters.

https://www.godspitcrew.org/

Whiskers & Wine

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter and T.E.A.M (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter) are hosting Kitten Yoga on Friday, September 15th at 7:00 am at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

Saturday, September 30

5:30p.m.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento

Tickets: $75 VIP: $100

Info. & Tickets: http://whiskersandwinesacramento.org/

DACA Fundraiser Garage Sale

After President Trump’s executive order to end DACA, a group of Lodi Mothers decided to raise funds to help DACA beneficiaries renew their application.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 16)

7am-2pm

1800 Normandy Ln., Lodi

Shawn Wayans

Actor and comedian Shawn Wayans is stopping by Good Day studio before taking the stage at the Punchline Comedy Club! Shawn has shows tonight and tomorrow.

Tonight & Saturday

Fri, 9/15 at 8:00PM & 10:15PM

Sat, 9/16 at 7:00PM & 9:15PM & *MIDNIGHT (*3rd show added)

Punch Line Sacramento Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way, Sacramento

916.925.8500

All-Male Bikini Car Wash For Charity

Bikini car washes for a cause with a twist. It’s an all-male bikini car wash! Local comedians are paying the ultimate price all to raise money for Hurricane Harvey and Irma Relief!

September 23, noon-5pm

11252 Trade Center Dr., Rancho Cordova

https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/

Marvel Universe Live

http://www.marveluniverselive.com

Cabaret for a Cause

Enjoy a wild night of cabaret, complete aerial antics, fire fun and a burlesque show — all to raise money for weave!

RESIST

Saturday, Sept. 16

8pm

Colonial Theater

18+ event. LGBT inclusive

Portion of proceeds go to WEAVE

Learn more

Park(ing) Day In Stockton

(Park)ing Day takes over downtown Stockton! Today, members of the Stockton community will join artists, activists, and citizens around the world in transforming parking spaces into temporary public parks and social spaces, as part of the city’s inaugural participation in the annual event!

The San Joaquin Bike Coalition

http://www.sjbike.org

PARK(ing) DAY PARK(ing) Day:

http://www.parkingday.org

Adoptable Goods

Sacramento SPCA’s Adoptable Goods Thrift Store is revealing the Halloween section of the store. Every purchase at Adoptable Goods benefits the animals at the Sacramento SPCA.

http://www.sspca.org/thriftstore

https://www.facebook.com/SSPCAThriftStore/

Instagram: @adoptablegoodsspca

Reset Sacramento

Reset Sacramento is now accepting applications for their healthy lifestyle program. As a gift to the community they love, they are gifting the program to Sacramentans before they open it to the public and launch the program online

http://resethealth.org/sacramento

Sol Collective

Some of the area’s best artist, crafters, and small businesses are coming together for the River City Marketplace! We’ll have a preview.

River City Marketplace

Saturday, September 23 from 11am – 5pm

Tahoe Park

90 makers, fine artists, and small businesses, PLUS food, entertainment, and DIY activities!

It’s FREE

http://www.rivercitymarketplace916.com

Mediterranean Food & Music Fest

Tucked away in West Sacramento is the Holy Virgin Mary Antiochan Church. Every year, they will give us a preview of the event and show us around the church (the artwork is amazing inside, all gold lemay) and the gardens *plus* father baba will teach us how to make his world famous mediterainian donuts.

Mediterranean Food & Music Festival

Holy Virgin Mary Antiochian Church

Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

http://holyvirginmary-orthodox.org/

Celebrity Chef Cook-Off

Achieving Positive Thinking Worldwide mobilizes, trains, and empowers people worldwide by educating and teaching strategies and techniques for achieving positive thinking.

Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Stonelake Clubhouse

3000 Riparian Drive

Elk Grove

Learn more