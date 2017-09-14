Daily List: 3 Reasons to Let Your Dog Sleep In Your Bed

https://www.purewow.com/wellness/dogs-sleep-in-bed’

Local Recording Artist

We’ll meet a local man who produces musical scores for huge shows like Justified, Sons of Anarchy, First 48, CSI, Dateline, Pawn Stars, and Honey Boo Boo.

MauMan Studios

http://davidbradleymau.com

Chocolate 4 a Cause

This event will raise money for the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. It’s a fun ladies’ night out to eat chocolate and drink wine and champagne.

Benefitting Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation

Sunday, September 17 at 5:30 pm

Randy Peters Catering and Event Center

105 Vernon St., Roseville

http://www.chocolate4acause.com

Drew Carey

Drew Carey is one busy man! He’s gearing up for the season premieres of his hit CBS game shows “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.” (Both premiere, Monday, Sept. 18).

Website: http://www.cbs.com/daytime/the_price_is_right/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ThePriceIsRightCBS

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/priceisright

Drew Carey on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/drewfromtv

CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/CBSTweet

Bee Classes

So you want to become a beekeeper…or you want to learn more about the bees you’re keeping. Extension apiculturist Elina Lastro Niño of the University of California, Davis is planning three classes this fall.

UC Davis

9/22, 10/7 & 10/20

More Info: http://elninobeelab.ucdavis.edu/

Register: https:registration.ucdavis.edu/Item/Details/342

Marvel Universe Live!: Age of Heroes

We’ve got details about the show, plus a front-row seat to a battle between Spider-man and Green Goblin!

Tonight-Sunday

Golden 1 Center

Tickets Start at $20

http://www.marveluniverselive.com

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Donut Festival

This event is sold out, but tickets are being released to Good Day!

September 17, 2017

What time is the event?

The event is from Noon – 3:00 p.m.

The California Automobile Museum

2200 Front St., Sacramento

Hummingbird Collection

Local couple Shelly and Steve Langee built an absolute hummingbird oasis in their magical backyard. This morning, we are with a hummingbird expert to learn the tips and tricks to duplicate their great space.

http://www.sacramentoaudubon.org/

Vintage Barn Show

This old-fashioned barn show features food, fun, and local homemade wares. We talk to some local artists and artisans about the show that takes place this Saturday.

http://www.thefarmerswifecompany.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/110427859667779/

Momtrepreneur: Star Wars Collection

A local mom is showing us her limited-edition handmade collection, especially for Star Wars fans!

https://sentfrommars.com

Republic FC host LA Galaxy II

Kickoff is at 7:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. The match will be broadcast on CW31 and Sports 1140 KHTK. The match will also be streamed live on SacRepublicFC.com/matchday and through the USL Matchday page. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

http://www.sacrepublicfc.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Rules of the Sandwich

They are, perhaps, western culture’s greatest culinary achievement, named after an aristocratic gambler, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. He requested that his valet bring him his meat tucked between two slices of bread so he could continue to eat while playing cards, without getting his cards greasy or put them down to dine.

Read more

Mike’s Bikes

The folks at Mike’s Bikes will show us how to protect our bike tires from thorns!

1411 I Street

Sacramento

http://MikesBikes.com