Daily List: 3 Reasons to Let Your Dog Sleep In Your Bed
https://www.purewow.com/wellness/dogs-sleep-in-bed’
Local Recording Artist
We’ll meet a local man who produces musical scores for huge shows like Justified, Sons of Anarchy, First 48, CSI, Dateline, Pawn Stars, and Honey Boo Boo.
MauMan Studios
http://davidbradleymau.com
Chocolate 4 a Cause
This event will raise money for the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. It’s a fun ladies’ night out to eat chocolate and drink wine and champagne.
Benefitting Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation
Sunday, September 17 at 5:30 pm
Randy Peters Catering and Event Center
105 Vernon St., Roseville
http://www.chocolate4acause.com
Drew Carey
Drew Carey is one busy man! He’s gearing up for the season premieres of his hit CBS game shows “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.” (Both premiere, Monday, Sept. 18).
Website: http://www.cbs.com/daytime/the_price_is_right/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ThePriceIsRightCBS
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/priceisright
Drew Carey on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/drewfromtv
CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/CBSTweet
Bee Classes
So you want to become a beekeeper…or you want to learn more about the bees you’re keeping. Extension apiculturist Elina Lastro Niño of the University of California, Davis is planning three classes this fall.
UC Davis
9/22, 10/7 & 10/20
More Info: http://elninobeelab.ucdavis.edu/
Register: https:registration.ucdavis.edu/Item/Details/342
Marvel Universe Live!: Age of Heroes
We’ve got details about the show, plus a front-row seat to a battle between Spider-man and Green Goblin!
Tonight-Sunday
Golden 1 Center
Tickets Start at $20
http://www.marveluniverselive.com
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Donut Festival
This event is sold out, but tickets are being released to Good Day!
September 17, 2017
What time is the event?
The event is from Noon – 3:00 p.m.
The California Automobile Museum
2200 Front St., Sacramento
Hummingbird Collection
Local couple Shelly and Steve Langee built an absolute hummingbird oasis in their magical backyard. This morning, we are with a hummingbird expert to learn the tips and tricks to duplicate their great space.
http://www.sacramentoaudubon.org/
Vintage Barn Show
This old-fashioned barn show features food, fun, and local homemade wares. We talk to some local artists and artisans about the show that takes place this Saturday.
http://www.thefarmerswifecompany.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/110427859667779/
Momtrepreneur: Star Wars Collection
A local mom is showing us her limited-edition handmade collection, especially for Star Wars fans!
https://sentfrommars.com
Republic FC host LA Galaxy II
Kickoff is at 7:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. The match will be broadcast on CW31 and Sports 1140 KHTK. The match will also be streamed live on SacRepublicFC.com/matchday and through the USL Matchday page. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
http://www.sacrepublicfc.com/
Manly Minute: 5 Rules of the Sandwich
They are, perhaps, western culture’s greatest culinary achievement, named after an aristocratic gambler, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. He requested that his valet bring him his meat tucked between two slices of bread so he could continue to eat while playing cards, without getting his cards greasy or put them down to dine.
Read more
Mike’s Bikes
The folks at Mike’s Bikes will show us how to protect our bike tires from thorns!
1411 I Street
Sacramento
http://MikesBikes.com