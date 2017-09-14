Misspellings On French City’s Soccer Jersey A Plus For Vermont Players

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s capital city is saying merci to a French city it’s named after for plans to send some misspelled soccer jerseys its way.

The city manager in Montpelier, Vermont, says Montpellier, France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans, but they came in misspelled, with just one L instead of two.

City Manager Bill Fraser said Thursday that the city in southern France has decided to send them to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one L, not two. Montpelier doesn’t know how many jerseys it will get.

The evolving plans call for the jerseys to go to the Montpelier High School soccer teams for a game or two and then possibly sold in the community to benefit high school boosters “and turn this all into a good thing,” Fraser said.

Montpellier contacted the Vermont city to let officials know about the gift. Montpelier’s Facebook post about the jerseys has generated interest, from near and far — including from Montpellier, France.

“Please wear proudly our jerseys, cousins from the New World,” wrote Anthony Fernant d’Aizes.

“How do I get ahold of one of these shirts?!” wrote Daniel Brown, of Burlington, Vermont.

“Bonjour! Merci pour les chemises!” wrote the city of Montpelier. That translates from French to “Hello! Thank you for the shirts!”

There are tentative plans to have some sort of event on the Statehouse lawn with the Montpelier High School girls and boys soccer teams wearing the jerseys, followed by back-to-back games, said Matt Link, the school’s athletic director.

“We have nice things for our students here but certainly not the level of professional jerseys,” he said. While the jerseys are not the schools’ colors, “I’m sure the kids will just be ecstatic,” he said.

The city of Montpellier did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment after hours there.