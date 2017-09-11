Commemorating 9/11

The commemoration ceremony at New York’s National September 11 Memorial and Museum begins with a national moment of silence before the names of victims are read out by family members, with breaks for moments of silence at these times:

5:46am PACIFIC /8:46 AM Eastern time – the first plane – American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 with 92 people aboard from Boston to Los Angeles, struck the upper floors of the North Tower of the World Trade Center

6:03am PACIFIC /9:03 AM EASTERN – the second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, a Boeing 767 with 65 people aboard from Boston to Los Angeles, struck South Tower

6:37am PACIFIC /9:37 AM EASTERN – American Airlines Flight 77 headed to Los Angeles with 64 people aboard struck the Pentagon

Minutes later at 9:42 am – For the first time in history, the FAA grounds all flights over or bound for the continental United States. Some 3,300 commercial flights and 1,200 private planes are guided to airports in Canada and the United States over the next two-and-a-half hours.

6:59am PACIFIC /9:59 AM EASTERN – the fall of the South Tower

7:03am PACIFIC /10:03 AM EASTERN – United Airlines Flight 93 crashes – After passengers and crew members aboard the hijacked Flight 93 contact friends and family and learn about the attacks in New York and Washington, they mount an attempt to retake the plane. In response, hijackers deliberately crash the plane into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 passengers and crew aboard.

7:28am PACIFIC /10:28 AM EASTERN – the fall of the North Tower



The Daily List: Losing Weight In Your Sleep

Still dreaming about those weight-loss goals? You can make those dreams a reality — by sleeping! On the Daily List this morning, three ways you can help your body shed pounds while you snooze!

9/11 Memorial Flag Tribute In West Sacramento

The 16th annual 9/11 Memorial Flag Tribute will be setting up again this year in a field located in West Sacramento on the northeast corner of Jefferson Blvd. and Lock Dr. The field will be available to the public 24 hrs a day through Monday 9/11/17. There’s no charge and the exhibits are family friendly.

The Talk: Season 8

We’re live with Julie Chen and Sheryl Underwood from The Talk! Season 8 kicks off today!

Weekdays at 1 p.m.

On CBS13

“Kingsman” Stars

We’re live with two actors from the new action film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” which opens nationwide on Friday, Sept. 22!

9/11 Memorial At Cal Expo

Today, Cal Expo opens the September 11 Memorial for the community to visit and remember the victims of the 9/11 tragedy.

Open Today

7am-4pm

Cal Expo

Free & Open to the Public

Witherell’s

Witherell’s is holding its first-ever auction of Sacramento artists from 1930s to present preview on Thursday, September 14 from 1 to 5:00 p.m. at the gallery.

Cabaret for a Cause

Saturday, September 16th at the Colonial Theater, the Devilishly Divine Revue presents RESIST, a Cirque – Cabaret. A portion of proceeds goes to WEAVE to assist abuse survivors and families in the Sacramento area. Performances include aerial and fire arts, burlesque, comedy, and drag. It’s an all-inclusive event and show.



Celebration of Heroes

A local veteran organized a huge regional event to pay tribute to men and women in uniform, law enforcement, and medical first responders! Today we feature one of the groups participating.

Celebration of Heroes

Saturday, September 16

10am-2pm

445 B street

Yuba City

More Info: (530) 415-3292

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Women’s Baseball

Here are some facts about the All-American Professional Baseball League on this Women’s Baseball Day. They say there is no crying in baseball, but for one league, there were mandatory makeup kits and charm school classes.

Cooking for Keto

The controversial practice of eating a high-fat, high-fiber, low-carb, low-sugar diet is gaining popularity and is getting a lot of attention in the media. Dani Conway is a local expert on cooking for the keto lifestyle. We’ll learn more about making the food to fuel and we’ll also be learning more about this lifestyle.

Revival at the Sawyer

Executive Chef Patrick Prager is at the helm of Sacramento’s first-ever rooftop pool, bar, and lounge, Revival at the Sawyer at the new Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

