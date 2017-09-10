Bloodsource

Blood donors are needed as Irma hits Florida! We’re live at Bloodsource’s Sacramento Midtown location this morning to help put out the call!

866.822.5663

http://www.bloodsource.org

Run to Remember 5K Run/Walk

Join the Sacramento community as it honors those lost on 9/11 with a 5K run/walk and tribute in the park. This family-friendly event is an opportunity for all of us to remember and reflect. At the finish of the 5K, American flags will be handed to runners at the tribute site located on Capitol Mall between 6th and 7th streets.

Capitol Mall Greens

1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814

Sep 10, 2017 at 09:10 am – 01:00 pm

7:30 am Race day registration and packet pick-up open

9:11 am 5K (3.1 miles) Run/Walk Begins

9:30 am to 1:00 pm Tribute remembrance event

California Capital Airshow

Mather Airport

10510 Superfortress Avenue, Mather, CA 95655

Sunday, September 10th (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Performances 11:30am-3:30pm