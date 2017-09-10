HURRICANE IRMA: Photos: Florida prepares for Irma | Live coverage | More from CBS Miami

Show Info. – 9/10/17

Bloodsource
Blood donors are needed as Irma hits Florida! We’re live at Bloodsource’s Sacramento Midtown location this morning to help put out the call!

866.822.5663
http://www.bloodsource.org

Run to Remember 5K Run/Walk
Join the Sacramento community as it honors those lost on 9/11 with a 5K run/walk and tribute in the park. This family-friendly event is an opportunity for all of us to remember and reflect. At the finish of the 5K, American flags will be handed to runners at the tribute site located on Capitol Mall between 6th and 7th streets.

Capitol Mall Greens
1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814
Sep 10, 2017 at 09:10 am – 01:00 pm

  • 7:30 am Race day registration and packet pick-up open
  • 9:11 am 5K (3.1 miles) Run/Walk Begins
  • 9:30 am to 1:00 pm Tribute remembrance event

California Capital Airshow
Mather Airport
10510 Superfortress Avenue, Mather, CA 95655
Sunday, September 10th (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Gates open at 9 a.m.
Performances 11:30am-3:30pm

 

