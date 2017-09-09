Warehouse Book Sale
The Friends of the Sacramento Public Library are hosting a Warehouse Book Sale at the Book Den Warehouse, 8250 Belvedere Avenue, Suite E, on Saturday, September 9, 9 am to 4 pm.
Book Den Warehouse
8250 Belvedere Avenue, Suite E
Today 9am – 4pm
http://www.saclibfriends.org/
Full Circle: Empowered Within
Cottage Housing Incorporated (CHI) in Partnership with Project OASIS is hosting an event called “Full Circle: Empowered Within” that will serve the men and women living at Serna Village; it will highlight the inner beauty, strength, and resilience they possess that makes each one of them unique.
Serna Village at McClellan Park
5836 Dudley Park
Sacramento
Today 9am – 2pm
https://cottagehousing.org/
Crawdad & Catfish Festival
The Crawfish & Catfish Festival takes place this weekend in Woodland! The festival features the authentic tastes of Louisiana, Southern BBQ, Soul Foods and Asian/Cajun Fusion cuisine. Specialties offered include crawfish, catfish, alligator, frog legs, crab, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, sausages, hot dogs, wings, garlic noodles, beignets, pralines and more!
Crawfish & Catfish Festival
Today/tomorrow, 11am – 6pm
Yolo County Fairgrounds
Woodland
$15 admission
Kids 15 and under free w/adult
http://www.crawfishandcatfishfestival
Challenge Failure 5K and 10K Walk/Run
Challenge heart failure by participating in this annual walk/run benefiting those with heart failure. It will be a flat, easy course winding through the beautiful tree-lined Land Park.
William Land Park
3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
Sep 9, 2017 at 09:00 am – 12:00 pm
Registration: 8:00am
https://challengefailure.org/photo-gallery/
Sacramento Memorial Lawn
In remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, Sacramento Community Outreach will present the Never Forget Tribute, which features a 3,000-piece American flag display and a special exhibit featuring artwork by local students.
Never Forget Tribute and Youth Art Exhibit
Mon, September 11, 2017
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT
Sacramento Memorial Lawn
6100 Stockton Boulevard., Sacramento
Event page
DIY Woodworking
This is the first of a series of workshops which will be hosted in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in partnership with Michael Bush, the lead instructor for Whoodshop n Sac Woodworking School. The series will focus on how you can take recycled, low-cost items from the Habitat ReStore and turn them into usable household furnishings.
http://www.habitatgreatersac.org/sacrestore
Dutch Bros. for Veterans
Dutch Bros. Roseville will donate $1 from every drink sold to Veterans Job Resources. Veterans Job Resources provides our nation’s veterans with career support and technical training. Their workshops include topics like resume writing, interview skills, and transition planning.
Dutch Bros. Coffee (Roseville)
1225 Baseline Rd, Roseville
OPEN 24 HOURS
Barbers for Red Cross
Come celebrate The Gentleman’s Barber Shop Grand Opening and enjoy the music of The Fortunate Few! Plus, with each haircut is a donation towards the Red Cross and Hurricane Relief program.
The Gentleman’s Barber Shop – Grand Opening
931 Washington Blvd Ste. 103, Roseville
Saturday, September 9th (10am-10pm)
https://www.thegentlemansbarbers.com/
Facebook event page
Nutcracker Auditions
It’s that time of the year where thousands of kids in the Sacramento area are coming together for one reason. The Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker Auditions! Today the Sacramento Ballet Studios will be swarmed with kids who will try to be cast in one of the 500+ children’s roles for Sacramento Ballet’s 2017 production of The Nutcracker.
The Sacramento Ballet
The Nutcracker
Dec 09, 2017 – Dec 23, 2017
The Community Center Theater, Sacramento
http://www.sacballet.org/nutcracker/childrens-auditions/
Travelzoo
Gabe is back with this week’s Travel Treasures from Travelzoo!
http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento
Fall Lifestyle Trends
Labor Day is officially behind us and we are looking forward to the changing season. Libier Reynolds, a lifestyle expert, joins for some fall inspired segments! Labor Day is officially behind us and we are looking forward to the changing season.
http://Libier.com
Bonnie from Triad
Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing how to recover dining room chairs.
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
Loyal Roots
Football is back and our favorite local designer is back in the studio with some designs you can wear to support your team. He even has something for our favorite Raiders Fan, Tina!
IG: @loyalroots
http://www.loyalroots.com
Art Institute Cooking Competition
In celebration of the upcoming California Walnut harvest, The California Walnut Board sponsored an exclusive recipe contest, open only to AICASAC culinary students, featuring California Walnuts. Each student was required to submit an original recipe including at least ½ cup of California walnuts. Today they are showing off their recipes and finding out who won the grand prize of $1,000.
The Art Institute of California-Sacramento
School of Culinary Arts
916-830-7333
http://ArtInstitutes.edu/Sacramento
Autism Fashion Show
“This is Me” Fashion Show is a showcase of each model’s individuality. Thirty models with developmental disabilities will walk the catwalk in outfits they have put together to describe who they are. Tony Lopez with CBS Channel 13 News is the night’s emcee and the Sacramento Kings dancers will be there to sign posters and take photos.
Autism Fashion Show
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front St, Sacramento, California 95818
Sunday, September 10th (4pm-7pm)
https://www.facebook.com/flybravefoundation/
Facebook event page
Resolute Circles Group
Resolute Circles Group is a group of Hoop Dancers with a mission to express and celebrate performance art through their cultivation and promotion of healthy self-expression, body-mind connection, personal development and health and wellness by means of the time spent in “Flow State” through the art of hoop dance movement.
Fee Summer Block Party
MARRS Building located on 20th ST between J St & K St
Saturday, September 9th (4:30PM-9PM)
http://www.resolutecirclesgroup.com
http://www.instagram.com/resolutecirclesgroup
http://www.facebook.com/resolutehooptroupe
Cuban Artist Luis Copperi
Cuban artist Luis Copper, or ” Coppi” as he is affectionately called, will be showing a collection of his art at tomorrow’s 2nd Saturday Art Walk.
Cuban Artist Luis Copper from Cienfuegos, Cuba exhibiting at 2nd Saturday
Saturday September 9, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. [press avail begins 4:30 – 8:00]
Kollage Salon, 1122 19th Street, Sacramento