Warehouse Book Sale

The Friends of the Sacramento Public Library are hosting a Warehouse Book Sale at the Book Den Warehouse, 8250 Belvedere Avenue, Suite E, on Saturday, September 9, 9 am to 4 pm.

Book Den Warehouse

8250 Belvedere Avenue, Suite E

Today 9am – 4pm

http://www.saclibfriends.org/

Full Circle: Empowered Within

Cottage Housing Incorporated (CHI) in Partnership with Project OASIS is hosting an event called “Full Circle: Empowered Within” that will serve the men and women living at Serna Village; it will highlight the inner beauty, strength, and resilience they possess that makes each one of them unique.

Serna Village at McClellan Park

5836 Dudley Park

Sacramento

Today 9am – 2pm

https://cottagehousing.org/

Crawdad & Catfish Festival

The Crawfish & Catfish Festival takes place this weekend in Woodland! The festival features the authentic tastes of Louisiana, Southern BBQ, Soul Foods and Asian/Cajun Fusion cuisine. Specialties offered include crawfish, catfish, alligator, frog legs, crab, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, sausages, hot dogs, wings, garlic noodles, beignets, pralines and more!

Crawfish & Catfish Festival

Today/tomorrow, 11am – 6pm

Yolo County Fairgrounds

Woodland

$15 admission

Kids 15 and under free w/adult

http://www.crawfishandcatfishfestival

Challenge Failure 5K and 10K Walk/Run

Challenge heart failure by participating in this annual walk/run benefiting those with heart failure. It will be a flat, easy course winding through the beautiful tree-lined Land Park.

William Land Park

3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822

Sep 9, 2017 at 09:00 am – 12:00 pm

Registration: 8:00am

https://challengefailure.org/photo-gallery/

Sacramento Memorial Lawn

In remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, Sacramento Community Outreach will present the Never Forget Tribute, which features a 3,000-piece American flag display and a special exhibit featuring artwork by local students.

Never Forget Tribute and Youth Art Exhibit

Mon, September 11, 2017

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

Sacramento Memorial Lawn

6100 Stockton Boulevard., Sacramento

Event page

DIY Woodworking

This is the first of a series of workshops which will be hosted in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in partnership with Michael Bush, the lead instructor for Whoodshop n Sac Woodworking School. The series will focus on how you can take recycled, low-cost items from the Habitat ReStore and turn them into usable household furnishings.

http://www.habitatgreatersac.org/sacrestore

Dutch Bros. for Veterans

Dutch Bros. Roseville will donate $1 from every drink sold to Veterans Job Resources. Veterans Job Resources provides our nation’s veterans with career support and technical training. Their workshops include topics like resume writing, interview skills, and transition planning.

Dutch Bros. Coffee (Roseville)

1225 Baseline Rd, Roseville

OPEN 24 HOURS

Barbers for Red Cross

Come celebrate The Gentleman’s Barber Shop Grand Opening and enjoy the music of The Fortunate Few! Plus, with each haircut is a donation towards the Red Cross and Hurricane Relief program.

The Gentleman’s Barber Shop – Grand Opening

931 Washington Blvd Ste. 103, Roseville

Saturday, September 9th (10am-10pm)

https://www.thegentlemansbarbers.com/

Facebook event page

Nutcracker Auditions

It’s that time of the year where thousands of kids in the Sacramento area are coming together for one reason. The Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker Auditions! Today the Sacramento Ballet Studios will be swarmed with kids who will try to be cast in one of the 500+ children’s roles for Sacramento Ballet’s 2017 production of The Nutcracker.

The Sacramento Ballet

The Nutcracker

Dec 09, 2017 – Dec 23, 2017

The Community Center Theater, Sacramento

http://www.sacballet.org/nutcracker/childrens-auditions/

Travelzoo

Gabe is back with this week’s Travel Treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Fall Lifestyle Trends

Labor Day is officially behind us and we are looking forward to the changing season. Libier Reynolds, a lifestyle expert, joins for some fall inspired segments! Labor Day is officially behind us and we are looking forward to the changing season.

http://Libier.com

Bonnie from Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing how to recover dining room chairs.

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Loyal Roots

Football is back and our favorite local designer is back in the studio with some designs you can wear to support your team. He even has something for our favorite Raiders Fan, Tina!

IG: @loyalroots

http://www.loyalroots.com

Art Institute Cooking Competition

In celebration of the upcoming California Walnut harvest, The California Walnut Board sponsored an exclusive recipe contest, open only to AICASAC culinary students, featuring California Walnuts. Each student was required to submit an original recipe including at least ½ cup of California walnuts. Today they are showing off their recipes and finding out who won the grand prize of $1,000.

The Art Institute of California-Sacramento

School of Culinary Arts

916-830-7333

http://ArtInstitutes.edu/Sacramento

Autism Fashion Show

“This is Me” Fashion Show is a showcase of each model’s individuality. Thirty models with developmental disabilities will walk the catwalk in outfits they have put together to describe who they are. Tony Lopez with CBS Channel 13 News is the night’s emcee and the Sacramento Kings dancers will be there to sign posters and take photos.

Autism Fashion Show

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front St, Sacramento, California 95818

Sunday, September 10th (4pm-7pm)

https://www.facebook.com/flybravefoundation/

Facebook event page

Resolute Circles Group

Resolute Circles Group is a group of Hoop Dancers with a mission to express and celebrate performance art through their cultivation and promotion of healthy self-expression, body-mind connection, personal development and health and wellness by means of the time spent in “Flow State” through the art of hoop dance movement.

Fee Summer Block Party

MARRS Building located on 20th ST between J St & K St

Saturday, September 9th (4:30PM-9PM)

http://www.resolutecirclesgroup.com

http://www.instagram.com/resolutecirclesgroup

http://www.facebook.com/resolutehooptroupe

Cuban Artist Luis Copperi

Cuban artist Luis Copper, or ” Coppi” as he is affectionately called, will be showing a collection of his art at tomorrow’s 2nd Saturday Art Walk.

Cuban Artist Luis Copper from Cienfuegos, Cuba exhibiting at 2nd Saturday

Saturday September 9, 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. [press avail begins 4:30 – 8:00]

Kollage Salon, 1122 19th Street, Sacramento