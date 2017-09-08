Fundraiser To Help Flooding Victims

Quick Quack car wash will hold a company-wide fundraiser this Friday for victims of Hurricane Harvey flooding.

http://www.DontDriveDirty.com

Daily List: 3 Ways to Not Freak Out About Monday This Sunday

It’s Friday and you’re probably looking forward to the weekend if you have the next two days off. But sometimes it only feels like one day because you spend Sunday dreading Monday! What a waste! Marianne has three ways to reclaim your Sunday and not freak out about Monday!

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts

We’re going into the depths of Krispy Kreme for the return of their pumpkin spiced original glazed doughnut! They’re available today only.

https://www.krispykreme.com/PumpkinSpiceOG

Kid Boxers

Jose from Primetime Boxing has not one but two 7-year-old girls boxing. Cody will spar with them. We hope he doesn’t end up with a shiner!

Primetime Boxing

916.774.BOXN (2696)

Delfino Farms

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Apple Hill time! We’re live at Delfino Farms (formerly known as Kids, Inc.) with all the offerings this year!

Open Friday – Monday

9am – 5pm

3205 N Canyon Rd.

Camino

http://www.DelfinoFarms.com

Polish Festival

It’s time to celebrate all things Polish! From food to live music, we’re pulling out all the stops in preparation for tomorrow’s big festival.

Saturday, September 9

Noon-6pm

Polish-American Club

327 Main St., Roseville

Free Admission and Free Parking

916.280.6735

http://www.polish-club.org

Fosterhope Rummage Sale

It’s a rummage sale to raise money for Fosterhope Sacramento! We’ll preview some of the items.

Today (9/8) 8am-3pm

Tomorrow (9/9) 8am-2pm

4144 Winding Way, Sacramento

***Proceeds Benefit FosterHope Sacramento

http://www.fosterhopesac.org

Sacramento Restaurant Week

It’s the 5th annual Sacramento Farm to Fork restaurant week managed by the Californian Restaurant Association and supported by the Sacramento Convention & Visitors Bureau. This year it takes place between the 8th and 17th of September and the goal is to showcase local restaurants in the area using local produce.

Sacramento Restaurant Week

Sept. 8 through Sept. 17

Over 20 participating restaurants

See http://www.farmtofork.com/events/restaurant-week/ for a full list of restaurants.

More about Kynbo: http://www.kynbo.com

Download the app: http://www.kynbo.com/component/kynbo/gettheapp

Farm to Fork Restaurant Week: https://www.farmtofork.com/events/restaurant-week/

Comedian Josh Blue

Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in Cerebral Palsy, Josh Blue centers much of his self-deprecating act around his disability.

Tonight & Tomorrow

8pm & 10pm

Punch Line Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way, Sacramento

Price: $25

916.925.8500

Website: http://www.joshblue.com

Punch Line Comedy Club: http://www.punchlinesac.com/

USC Football Players

USC football is back, people! This morning, we take a stroll down USC memory lane with four past players, two of which played with OJ!

http://usctrojans.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=183

California Capital Airshow

The California Capital Airshow is back! We’re live at Mather Airport with a preview of the family-friendly event.

Tomorrow & Sunday

Mather Airport, Mather

Sacramento County

https://californiacapitalairshow.com/

Bake Sale for Harvey Victims

Residents of a Lodi senior home hold a bake sale to help senior citizen Hurricane Harvey victims!

Today at 9 a.m.

Vienna Nursing & Rehab Center

800 S. Ham Lane, Lodi

http://ViennaNursingRehab.com

High School Water Polo

The biggest water polo tournament on the west coast comes to placer county! We’re live for day one of the competition! Sixty-four boys’ teams from throughout the state will be competing and they will be utilizing five pools, including the newly renovated Sierra College Pool!

Sierra Shootout High School Water Polo Tournament

Boys Teams: Today & Tomorrow

Girls Teams: Sept. 15-16

Various Locations

More Info: 916-773-5400

Sierra College Aquatics: http://athletics.sierracollege.edu/

Placer Valley Tourism: http://www.placertourism.com or http://www.playplacer.com

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons You Need Physical Therapy

Physical therapy isn’t just for high-level athletes! On this World Physical Therapy Day, here are five reasons why you may need physical therapy.

