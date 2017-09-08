Fundraiser To Help Flooding Victims
Quick Quack car wash will hold a company-wide fundraiser this Friday for victims of Hurricane Harvey flooding.
http://www.DontDriveDirty.com
Daily List: 3 Ways to Not Freak Out About Monday This Sunday
It’s Friday and you’re probably looking forward to the weekend if you have the next two days off. But sometimes it only feels like one day because you spend Sunday dreading Monday! What a waste! Marianne has three ways to reclaim your Sunday and not freak out about Monday!
Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts
We’re going into the depths of Krispy Kreme for the return of their pumpkin spiced original glazed doughnut! They’re available today only.
https://www.krispykreme.com/PumpkinSpiceOG
#PumpkinSpiceOG
@krispykreme
Kid Boxers
Jose from Primetime Boxing has not one but two 7-year-old girls boxing. Cody will spar with them. We hope he doesn’t end up with a shiner!
Primetime Boxing
916.774.BOXN (2696)
Delfino Farms
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Apple Hill time! We’re live at Delfino Farms (formerly known as Kids, Inc.) with all the offerings this year!
Open Friday – Monday
9am – 5pm
3205 N Canyon Rd.
Camino
http://www.DelfinoFarms.com
Polish Festival
It’s time to celebrate all things Polish! From food to live music, we’re pulling out all the stops in preparation for tomorrow’s big festival.
Saturday, September 9
Noon-6pm
Polish-American Club
327 Main St., Roseville
Free Admission and Free Parking
916.280.6735
http://www.polish-club.org
Fosterhope Rummage Sale
It’s a rummage sale to raise money for Fosterhope Sacramento! We’ll preview some of the items.
Today (9/8) 8am-3pm
Tomorrow (9/9) 8am-2pm
4144 Winding Way, Sacramento
***Proceeds Benefit FosterHope Sacramento
http://www.fosterhopesac.org
Sacramento Restaurant Week
It’s the 5th annual Sacramento Farm to Fork restaurant week managed by the Californian Restaurant Association and supported by the Sacramento Convention & Visitors Bureau. This year it takes place between the 8th and 17th of September and the goal is to showcase local restaurants in the area using local produce.
Sacramento Restaurant Week
Sept. 8 through Sept. 17
Over 20 participating restaurants
See http://www.farmtofork.com/events/restaurant-week/ for a full list of restaurants.
More about Kynbo: http://www.kynbo.com
Download the app: http://www.kynbo.com/component/kynbo/gettheapp
Farm to Fork Restaurant Week: https://www.farmtofork.com/events/restaurant-week/
Comedian Josh Blue
Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in Cerebral Palsy, Josh Blue centers much of his self-deprecating act around his disability.
Tonight & Tomorrow
8pm & 10pm
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way, Sacramento
Price: $25
916.925.8500
Website: http://www.joshblue.com
Twitter: @JoshBlueComedy
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/officialjoshblue
Instagram: @JoshBlueComedy
Punch Line Comedy Club: http://www.punchlinesac.com/
USC Football Players
USC football is back, people! This morning, we take a stroll down USC memory lane with four past players, two of which played with OJ!
http://usctrojans.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=183
California Capital Airshow
The California Capital Airshow is back! We’re live at Mather Airport with a preview of the family-friendly event.
Tomorrow & Sunday
Mather Airport, Mather
Sacramento County
https://californiacapitalairshow.com/
Bake Sale for Harvey Victims
Residents of a Lodi senior home hold a bake sale to help senior citizen Hurricane Harvey victims!
Today at 9 a.m.
Vienna Nursing & Rehab Center
800 S. Ham Lane, Lodi
http://ViennaNursingRehab.com
High School Water Polo
The biggest water polo tournament on the west coast comes to placer county! We’re live for day one of the competition! Sixty-four boys’ teams from throughout the state will be competing and they will be utilizing five pools, including the newly renovated Sierra College Pool!
Sierra Shootout High School Water Polo Tournament
Boys Teams: Today & Tomorrow
Girls Teams: Sept. 15-16
Various Locations
More Info: 916-773-5400
Sierra College Aquatics: http://athletics.sierracollege.edu/
Placer Valley Tourism: http://www.placertourism.com or http://www.playplacer.com
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons You Need Physical Therapy
Physical therapy isn’t just for high-level athletes! On this World Physical Therapy Day, here are five reasons why you may need physical therapy.
