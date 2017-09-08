Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Sierra Nevada Mountains

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for West Central Alpine County, southeastern El Dorado County, northeastern Calaveras County, and northeastern Amador County. The warning will remain in effect until 5:15 p.m. Friday.

A 4:22 pm, severe thunderstorms were located near Kit Carson and Bear Valley, moving northwest at 15 mph. Radar indicated there was quarter-size hail. Affected areas include Bear Valley, Lake Alpine, Tamarack, Kit Carson and Shriner Lake Campground.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning are occurring with this storm.