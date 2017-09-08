Shelter Pets Flown To California From Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Shelter pets in Hurricane Irma’s path in Florida are being flown out of harm’s way.

The Humane Society of Broward County, north of Miami, sent more than 500 animals to Northern California early Thursday.

They will be kept at its partner shelter Tony la Russa’s Animal Rescue Roundation in Walnut Creek.

At least 60 of the animals are from the Florida Keys, an area that’s expected to get hit by the storm this weekend.

“We are amazingly surprised that these animals weathered the plane flight very well,” said Elena Bicker from the shelter. “[They’re] certainly a little frightened, but very eager and some of them very vocal to land here in California from Fort Lauderdale.”

The animals are temporarily staying in Northern California to help Florida shelters make room for any incoming evacuated pets.

They will eventually be brought back to Florida and put up for adoption.