Friends, Family, Comrades Remember Deputy Robert ‘Bob’ French

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A memorial service was held Thursday for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French.

French was killed last week during a shootout at a Sacramento County hotel.

Some of the agencies that are saying goodbye to Deputy Robert French @sacsheriff @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Hmpq2hsOl6 — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) September 7, 2017

The service started at 11 a.m. and at the Bayside Adventure Church on Stanford Ranch Road.

12 wreaths just arrived in Roseville from Los Angeles from different Law Enforcement agencies to honor Deputy French pic.twitter.com/dzbSLXQPRO — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) September 7, 2017

On Wednesday, the Sacramento-area community gathered at East Lawn Cemetery to pay their respects to French in a public viewing.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, the man suspected of shooting French, died Saturday from injuries he sustained during the shootout with law enforcement. Two California Highway Patrol officers were also hurt in the shooting and survived.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies arriving in Roseville to say goodbye to Deputy Robert French this morning. pic.twitter.com/GPftVZSjZ1 — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) September 7, 2017

Deputy French was killed on the 10th anniversary of his parents’ death in a small plane crash.