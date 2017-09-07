Friends, Family, Comrades Remember Deputy Robert ‘Bob’ French

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A memorial service was held Thursday for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French.
French was killed last week during a shootout at a Sacramento County hotel.
The service started at 11 a.m. and at the Bayside Adventure Church on Stanford Ranch Road.
On Wednesday, the Sacramento-area community gathered at East Lawn Cemetery to pay their respects to French in a public viewing.
Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, the man suspected of shooting French, died Saturday from injuries he sustained during the shootout with law enforcement. Two California Highway Patrol officers were also hurt in the shooting and survived.
Deputy French was killed on the 10th anniversary of his parents’ death in a small plane crash.