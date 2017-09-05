Sutter CPR Competitions

http://www.suttermedicalcenter.org/

School Lunches

It’s a daily dilemma for most parents — making the kids breakfast, packing a lunch, and getting them dressed and off to school on time each morning. Life Time Athletic is hosting a seminar to help parents this Saturday and before they do that, they are giving us some tricks and tips.

Lunch Box Makeover

10 am on Saturday, September 9

Life Time Athletic – Roseville & Folsom

http://lifetimefitness.com

Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Cconnick, Jr. is getting ready for the second season premiere of his hit talk show, “Harry”, which airs weekdays right here on CW31 at 3 p.m.!

Harry

Second Season Premiere Monday, Sept. 11!!!

Airs Weekdays

3pm

Right Here On Cw31

Frank Fat’s 78th Anniversary Menu

A quintessential American success story, Frank Fat’s celebrates its 78th Anniversary. In celebration of the award-winning restaurant, Frank Fat’s will be offering a special 78th Anniversary Menu that personifies the Frank Fat’s experience from August through September.

Frank Fat’s 78th Anniversary Menu

August 1 – September 30

$32 Per Person

(served family style, two-person minimum)

916.442.7092

https://frankfats.com/menu/

Soccer Complex Dedication

A soccer complex in Hughson will be named after a fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy shot and killed on November 13th last year while investigating a suspicious vehicle at Fox Grove Park.

Deputy Dennis Wallace Soccer Fields

Dedication Ceremony

September 9th at 8 a.m.

Hughson Soccer Complex

Bowtie Bartender

During National Bowtie Day, we received an email about Tyler. He has a collection of over 50 bow ties. He also has a business called Booze & BowTy’s. He will come in, set up his stuff, and make us a fancy drink.

Instagram: @boozeandbowtys

(530) 391-3790

Ditch Your Takeout Habit: Apps for Meal Planning & Tricking Out Your Tablet

Ready to save money and eat healthier by ditching your takeout habit? Who knew a Nerd could help in the kitchen?! Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here with apps that make meal planning easy. And as you prepare for back-to-school, you may be wondering: could a super-lightweight tablet be all your student needs to succeed? Ryan shows some accessories that can make it possible.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Sparkle Bridal

With the change of season upon us, Sparkle Bridal is changing their window installation. We are there as they are changing it up and finding out what the trends are for fall.

Sparkle Bridal Couture

3200 Folsom Blvd.

(916) 538-6615

http://sparklebridalcouture.com/

Craft Beer

It’s the final chance to purchase tickets for the California Craft Beer Festival. Thursday and Friday are for home brewers or anyone looking to get into the industry. Then Saturday is the big Festival at the Capitol Mall where you can try beers from all over the state.

California Craft Beer Festival

September 7-9

Beer Festival at Capitol Mall Saturday

Website

Keto Cooking

The controversial practice of eating high fat, high fiber, low carb, low sugar is gaining popularity and getting a lot of attention in the media.

http://www.NutritiontheNaturalWay.com

Zoo Animal Food Faves

Some of the animals at the Sacramento Zoo might surprise you with the items that are part of their regular diet. In celebration of Farm-to-Fork Month, we will put a reporter to the test to see if they can match food items to the animal that eats it.

http://www.saczoo.org/browse

Fluttering Campaign

Local kids “flutter” for a good cause! Every year a 5th-grade teacher plans community service projects for her class, this year she got her students involved in the “fluttering campaign” to raise money for Unravel Pediatric Cancer.

Unravel Pediatric Cancer’s Fluttering Page:

https://unravelpediatriccancer.org/events/fluttering/

Our classroom fluttering page, to donate:

http://fluttering-2017.everydayhero.com/us/room-18

Plucking, Strumming & Belting Out Songs!

When Ukulele wizard, Jake Shimabukuro performs at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, on September 7th, he won’t be the only one drawing in crowds. Dozens of local performers who share their love for the stringed instrument will also perform. The Modesto Ukulele band known as “The Funstrummers” will perform in the lobby ahead of the show AND on Saturday at the Walk to End Alzheimers in Modesto.

Funstrummers Ukulele Band

September 7th

Gallo Center for the Arts Lobby

http://www.Funstrummers.com

Youth Sports in Extreme Heat

Too hot to play? We have seen extreme temperatures these past few years all over the country…even in Orange County, a region with very moderate temperatures, we have recently seen a few days of extreme heat, then normal temperatures, then extreme heat. This makes it difficult for young athletes to acclimate to the hotter weather, making them more inefficient at staying cool while playing sports. I must admit, this is probably the first time I’ve been happy both of my kids play ice sports!

Website

Cheese Pizza Day

It’s a holiday Cambi can’t wait to celebrate: National Cheese Pizza Day. This year celebrate with it a twist. Cambi is at Chicago Fire making some pizza.

Chicago Fire

2416 J St, Sacramento

https://chicagofire.com/

Crawfish & Catfish Festival

Crawfish & Catfish Festival is coming this weekend to Woodland! The festival features the authentic tastes of Louisiana, Southern BBQ, Soul Foods and Asian/Cajun Fusion cuisine. Specialties offered include crawfish, catfish, alligator, frog legs, crab, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, sausages, hot dogs, wings, garlic noodles, beignets, pralines and more!

Saturday/Sunday, 11am – 6pm

Yolo County Fairgrounds

Woodland

$15 admission

Kids 15 and under free w/adult

http://www.crawfishandcatfishfestival.com/

Kids and Bees

Local students are invited to participate in a free interactive lesson on bees and honey, led by the American Beekeeping Federation’s “Kids and Bees” program director Sarah Red-Laird, from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the Häagen-Dazs Honey Bee Haven, UC Davis campus.

Website: http://entomology.ucdavis.edu/

Department News: http://ucanr.edu/blogs/entomology/

Bug Squad blog: http://ucanr.edu/blogs/bugsquad/index.cfm