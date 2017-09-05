Household Objects Could Be Banned From Roseville Protests

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The city of Roseville is considering taking emergency action to prevent violence at protests.

“We’ve had a couple large gatherings here in the last several months and so we just want to make sure we’re ready for the future,” said Dee Dee Gunther, a Roseville Police Department spokesperson.

On Wednesday, city leaders will consider adopting an urgency ordinance prohibiting protesters from carrying household items which could be used as weapons. So what exactly is being banned? We went to Roseville to get answers.

“Protests can happen anytime; they can spring up very quickly,” said Gunther.

Roseville was the site of an anti-sharia protest earlier this summer in which two people were arrested. Police say they need better laws on the books.

"So this is really a common-sense tool that our officers can use to keep things that can be used to hurt other people out of rallies," said Gunther.

Clubs, pipes, metal stakes, and wood or lumber larger than a quarter-inch thick and two inches wide. That would prohibit tiki torches and even many flagpoles with wooden staffs or metal tips.

"We actually did find some of those items hidden in a previous protest, so we know that it is a concern and possibility," said Gunther.

Unlike some larger cities, Roseville doesn’t require rally organizers to apply for a permit.

The new rules are based on ones already adopted by other cities, and supporters say they still allow people’s first amendment rights to protest while protecting public safety.

“This gives us a tool so that we can let everybody have their say, let everybody express themselves, but do so peacefully and without a threat of violence,” said Gunther.

Roseville police say another protest had been planned for this month, but organizers say they have now canceled it. If approved, the new rules would take effect immediately.