Residents Riled Up Over Plan To Remove Some Trees Along R Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A development on R Street in Sacramento has some residents upset because it could put several trees on the chopping block.

The city plans to update the sidewalks and drainage along the corridor.

The whole idea here is to connect one part of r street with the other but some people who live in the neighborhood say the end result is not worth losing their beloved trees.

“In the mornings, this is all shady, it’s because of these trees,” said.

Native to Sacramento, Noralee Parsons says she was born in the city of trees, not a concrete jungle.

“What are they gonna do, take over William Land Park Next?”

She’s riled up over plans to revitalize R Street expanding the sidewalks, adding new concrete, drainage and new parking spaces.

But to get it done, 15 large trees may have to go.

“Give me a reason why…I’ll change my mind and I’ll even come down and help you tear them down!” said.

But the development director for the project, Todd Leon, says the why is simple.

“We’re trying to look to the future as more development is on the way as well, looking to make sure the area is safe for pedestrians both during the day and at night,” he said.

On the chopping block are trees crowding an R Street parking garage and five aging elm trees between 13th and 14th streets.

A city spokesperson released this statement saying:

“The current situation is not sustainable…City arborist supports the original design due to the structural condition of the trees.”

Leon says over the entire 10-year project, 28 trees will be torn down and replaced and 33 new trees will be added to the corridor.

“We’ll basically double the amount of trees that existed before between 10th and 18th,” said Leon.

Marty DeAnda works at Medium Rare Records and Collectables on 11th and R.

“You could live here and never have to leave this 10 block area!” he said.

He says the years of construction and losing a few trees are both worth it in the long run.

“You gotta kinda look through the storm to see the clearing to see the storm and know that it’s gonna be something very special in the next couple years here,” he said.

