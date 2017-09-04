Pets From Texas Shelters Arrive In The Bay Area, Looking For Homes

CBS – Arriving on a private jet, 50 dogs and 20 cats from Texas are looking for new homes. The high-profile rescue was organized by several local groups including the SF SPCA, Mad Dog Rescue, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue and The Milo Foundation.

Lynne Tingle, the executive director and founder of The Milo Foundation, said they received 24 dogs last night and are in overdrive to find homes.

“You should have seen it last night! We were here until 3 am last night, getting them out and getting all the paperwork,” Tingle said.

These dogs were already in Texas shelters when Harvey hit and they needed to leave to make room for the flood of hurricane animals that are quickly overwhelming the Texas system.

“They have thousands of animals at emergency pop-up shelters,” said Ryan Darfler, director of Mad Dog Rescue. “They are actively searching to try and find homes for them first, but this is going to be an ongoing rescue effort for six months to a year.”

All dogs will be examined, vaccinated, and microchipped if needed.

If you can find room in your heart and room in your yard, this is just the beginning of many animals that will be coming from Texas that will need a home.