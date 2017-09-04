Fast Food Workers Nationwide Strike For $15 Minimum Wage

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Cooks and cashiers from McDonald’s, Burger King and other restaurants planned to walk off the job to call for a $15 an hour minimum wage. It’s part of a nationwide demonstration.

The protesters are also pushing for union rights for fast food workers and for a paid medical leave bill currently before Massachusetts lawmakers.

If lawmakers fail to act on the bills, the protesters are also backing two proposed ballot questions which would raise the minimum wage from $11 an hour to $15 an hour and guarantee workers have access to paid family and medical leave from their employers.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)