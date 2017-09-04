Man Dies After Being Found Unconscious, Bloodied In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was severely injured after attending a birthday party in Sacramento over the weekend has died, and now police are searching for clues.

Friends say 38-year-old Ali Khan was found bloodied and injured near 12th and K streets early Sunday morning.

Jesse Mancillas says he was with Khan the night that he was found unconscious and injured. He reported Khan’s death and says he still doesn’t know why his friend died. Mancillas says Khan was about to catch an Uber ride home when he was attacked.

Khan was described by friends as loving, funny and kind.

Sacramento police released a video of a party bus that was parked near 12th and K Street in hopes that people may recognize the scene and offer any clues.