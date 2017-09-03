Father Paddy’s

Gold Rush Days

Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend – Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017.

September 3rd & 4th

Old Sacramento

FREE

#SacHelpHouston

Former Papa Roach Drummer Dave Buckner and his wife were outraged when they saw the price gauging of water in Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath.Former Papa Roach Drummer Dave Buckner and his wife were outraged when they saw the price gauging of water in Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath. Dave, his wife Stacy and their friends Papa Roach (getting ready to leave on world tour Sept 11) are teaming up to collect items which Dave and his team will personally drive to Houston, departing Sac on Sept 10th.

755 Riverpoint Ct., West Sacramento

Chalk It Up!

The main attraction of the Chalk It Up! festival are the hundreds of sidewalk chalk paintings that are created over the course of the weekend. Supported by generous sponsors, and brought to life by talented volunteer artists, these squares turn from gray concrete paths to beautiful expressions of artistic vision.

1515 Q Street, Sacramento

Sunday, September 10am-6pm

Monday, September 10am-6pm

FREE

https://chalkitup.org/about/annual-festival/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/chalk-it-up-2017/

Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment Event

A local mom is helping families save money for fall and the holiday season!!

Opening day: 9/1, 4pm-8pm ($2 admission) or go to jbfsale.com (look for Roseville) for FREE admission pass.

Sunday, 9/3: 9am-1pm (Half price sale)

Courtside Basketball Center

1104 Tinker Road

Rocklin

http://www.jbfsale.com

Taste of Tuscany Fundraiser

The community is rallying together after local family law attorney, Christie Mitchell was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor. Now family and friends invite you to a series of fundraisers to help cover medical costs!

7753 Roseville Road Suite #A

Sacramento, CA 95842

Sunday, September 3rd 8am-9pm

Pride Mobile Pet Grooming

$40 Donation Per Pet

100% of proceeds to medical fund

Taste of Tuscany Restaurant

Food Specials (11am-9pm)

Sunday, September 3rd

Monday, September 4th

Sangria Sundays

It’s Labor Day weekend! What better way to celebrate a 3-day weekend, then to enjoy nice refreshing beverages with family and friends! We’re talking “Sangria Sundays” with Cante Ao Vinho. Cante Ao Vinho is an award winning, family-owned-and-operated vineyard, winery, and wine bar in the Sierra Foothills of California.

Cante Ao Vinho

5250 Front Street, Rocklin

http://canteaovinho.com

Peanut Butter & Jelly for PFB

One young girl is already lending a helping hand in her community, and she’s only 5-years-old! McKynzie had a goal of collecting 20 jars of Peanut Butter and 20 jars of Jelly — but quickly surpassed it. In just 10 days, she was able to collect 100 jars!

Back-to-School Drive

Blacktop Comedy Theater

3101 Sunset Blvd., Suite 6A, Rocklin

September 9th at 11 am

http://placerfoodbank.org/feed-our-future-program/

http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com/

Sugar Shack Boutique

This is something you’ve probably heard before: “No white after Labor Day.” HOWEVER, because we live in the sunny state of California, we can still get away with wearing it. Sugar Shack Boutique joins us in the Good Day studio to share how you can rock white pieces, plus, shared for new fall favorites!

2425 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816

916.447.4435

https://www.facebook.com/sugarshackbtq/

Laborless Cocktails for Labor Day

Don’t labor this Labor Day weekend. Here to demonstrate three delicious cocktails that only require three ingredients (or less!), is Paco Saldana from BevMo!

BevMo! Sacramento Midtown

1700 J St. Sacramento

http://www.bevmo.com/