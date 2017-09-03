Father Paddy’s
435 Main Street
Woodland
530.668.1044
https://fatherpaddyspub.com/
Gold Rush Days
Get ready to turn back time to the turbulent 1850s when Gold Rush Days (& Nights!) return to Old Sacramento over the extended Labor Day Weekend – Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017.
September 3rd & 4th
Old Sacramento
FREE
#SacHelpHouston
Former Papa Roach Drummer Dave Buckner and his wife were outraged when they saw the price gauging of water in Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath.Former Papa Roach Drummer Dave Buckner and his wife were outraged when they saw the price gauging of water in Texas in the wake of Harvey’s aftermath. Dave, his wife Stacy and their friends Papa Roach (getting ready to leave on world tour Sept 11) are teaming up to collect items which Dave and his team will personally drive to Houston, departing Sac on Sept 10th.
755 Riverpoint Ct., West Sacramento
Chalk It Up!
The main attraction of the Chalk It Up! festival are the hundreds of sidewalk chalk paintings that are created over the course of the weekend. Supported by generous sponsors, and brought to life by talented volunteer artists, these squares turn from gray concrete paths to beautiful expressions of artistic vision.
1515 Q Street, Sacramento
Sunday, September 10am-6pm
Monday, September 10am-6pm
FREE
https://chalkitup.org/about/annual-festival/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/chalk-it-up-2017/
Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment Event
A local mom is helping families save money for fall and the holiday season!!
Opening day: 9/1, 4pm-8pm ($2 admission) or go to jbfsale.com (look for Roseville) for FREE admission pass.
Sunday, 9/3: 9am-1pm (Half price sale)
Courtside Basketball Center
1104 Tinker Road
Rocklin
http://www.jbfsale.com
Taste of Tuscany Fundraiser
The community is rallying together after local family law attorney, Christie Mitchell was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor. Now family and friends invite you to a series of fundraisers to help cover medical costs!
Fundraiser for Christie Mitchell
7753 Roseville Road Suite #A
Sacramento, CA 95842
Sunday, September 3rd 8am-9pm
Pride Mobile Pet Grooming
$40 Donation Per Pet
100% of proceeds to medical fund
Taste of Tuscany Restaurant
Food Specials (11am-9pm)
Sunday, September 3rd
Monday, September 4th
Sangria Sundays
It’s Labor Day weekend! What better way to celebrate a 3-day weekend, then to enjoy nice refreshing beverages with family and friends! We’re talking “Sangria Sundays” with Cante Ao Vinho. Cante Ao Vinho is an award winning, family-owned-and-operated vineyard, winery, and wine bar in the Sierra Foothills of California.
Cante Ao Vinho
5250 Front Street, Rocklin
Sangria Sundays
http://canteaovinho.com
Peanut Butter & Jelly for PFB
One young girl is already lending a helping hand in her community, and she’s only 5-years-old! McKynzie had a goal of collecting 20 jars of Peanut Butter and 20 jars of Jelly — but quickly surpassed it. In just 10 days, she was able to collect 100 jars!
Back-to-School Drive
Blacktop Comedy Theater
3101 Sunset Blvd., Suite 6A, Rocklin
September 9th at 11 am
http://placerfoodbank.org/feed-our-future-program/
http://www.kennedypageantproductions.com/
Sugar Shack Boutique
This is something you’ve probably heard before: “No white after Labor Day.” HOWEVER, because we live in the sunny state of California, we can still get away with wearing it. Sugar Shack Boutique joins us in the Good Day studio to share how you can rock white pieces, plus, shared for new fall favorites!
Sugar Shack Boutique
2425 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
916.447.4435
https://www.facebook.com/sugarshackbtq/
Laborless Cocktails for Labor Day
Don’t labor this Labor Day weekend. Here to demonstrate three delicious cocktails that only require three ingredients (or less!), is Paco Saldana from BevMo!
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St. Sacramento
http://www.bevmo.com/