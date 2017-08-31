Daily List: 3 Food Containers You’re Using All Wrong

Fast food is already pretty convenient — but you may not be using the containers it comes in, to their full potential! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne gives us three food containers you’re using all wrong!

Read more

Help for Houston Cheer Teams

A local cheer team is helping gyms in texas get back on their feet after tropical storm Harvey! They are collecting old practice gear, bows, etc. To donate to girls in Houston!

Hurricane Harvey Cheer Donations

Accepting Donations Until Sept. 8

Drop Off Times Monday-Thursday 6pm-10pm

Dynasty Athletic All Stars

5861 88th St. Suite 500

Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/capitalcheerelite/

More

Comedian Lance Woods

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

Punch Line Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way, Sacramento

(916) 925-8500

Rotimi Music

http;//www.Rotimimusic.com

Twitter: @Rotimi

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/RotimiMusic

Instagram: @rotimimusic

SacAnime

Sacanime is back in Sacramento. Cosplay and some of anime’s biggest names are coming to town.

Friday-Sunday

Sacramento Convention Center

Sheraton Grand Sacramento

More Info

The Patriot

It’s a restaurant by the people, for the people! Deuce is in Carmichael to check out the Patriot restaurant!

The Patriot Restaurant & Event Center

6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, Ca 95608

916-817-9917

http://PatriotRestaurant.com

BubbleBum Inflatable Car Booster Seat

Award-winning BubbleBum is the original, inflatable car booster seat for kids aged 4-11 years, weighing 40-100 lbs.

It retails for $29.99 at http://www.bubblebum.co/us/ and at all Target stores.

http://www.bubblebum.co/us

Dog Oxygen Masks

http://facebook.com/FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Pina Colada Diet

Smoothies have grown from a niche market in the 1990s to a $5.0 billion industry, according to research firm Technomic. They are a mainstream snack or meal replacement for millions. Maru Dávila, #1 bestselling author of The Mexican Food Diet™, says “If you really want to get healthy and lose weight, the best possible thing you can do is drink more pina colada”.

http://www.themexicanfooddiet.com/