LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Anderson, the tall, handsome actor best known for co-starring simultaneously in television’s “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91.

Family spokesman Jonathan Taylor says Anderson died Thursday of natural causes.

Other television credits included “Slattery’s People,” ”Dr. Kildare,” ”The Virginian,” ”The Rifleman,” ”Bonanza,” ”Mannix” and “The Mod Squad.”