Thieves Steal Truck, Air Force Newlyweds’ Marriage License

LINCOLN (CBS13) — A marriage license is gone and a truck is nowhere to be found just a day after the Air Force couple said: “I do.”

“Nervous. I was real nervous,” said Bryce Burkhardt leading up to the big day.

But after three years, the happy couple confirmed their love for one another at the courthouse and the two became one.

“I’m beyond excited to be married to him, and now I will be able to be with him,” said Tristian Burkhardt who is based in Kansas.

While the marriage went off without a hitch, the honeymoon left them stranded.

“She showed me where she parked it, and it was gone,” Bryce said, referring to his stolen vehicle.

A thief took off with their 2009 Chevy Colorado that was parked at the Holiday Inn Express in Lincoln. And the proof of their holy matrimony was in it.

“You only get married once, and you’re only ever going to get one official copy of the marriage license. The other ones are just certified copies. They’re not the real deal, they’re not raised pretty ones,” Tristian said.

It was supposed to be the happiest time of their lives.

“Wednesday promoted, Friday married, Saturday truck stolen, and I was like, wow that’s crazy, that’s why I didn’t believe it,” Bryce said.

Inside the vehicle was not just the marriage license but proof of his service to our country.

“Pretty much all of my uniforms,” he said.

“I don’t understand how somebody could be so inconsiderate. I mean, you see a marriage license and then you see a military uniform, and you think it’s just OK,” Tristian said.

Which is why they’re hoping someone comes forward with, at the very least, the piece that legally binds them.

“I pray that they do and I pray that the person who did this didn’t throw our marriage license out the window like it was nothing,” she said.

But even if their marriage license never shows up, at least they have each other.

Lincoln Police are looking for the 2009 Chevy Colorado. It has Nebraska Husker stickers on the back and on the license plate.

The truck is silver with distinct red and black decals on either side.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.