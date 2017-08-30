Daily List: 3 Ways to Save Energy in a Heatwave

With Cal-ISO issuing Flex-Alerts because of the high heat, it’s time to think about conserving electricity when the call goes out. On the Daily List this morning, three places to look for energy savings at home — even in a heatwave!

Donuts for Hurricane Relief

Satisfy your sweets craving! Solano Baking Company in Vacaville is helping raise money for hurricane Harvey relief by selling jumbo Texas donuts! The donuts are $10 each or whatever people can donate and all money will be sent to the Red Cross!

Solano Baking Company

Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

1160 Pitt School Road

Dixon

707-678-0950

http://www.solanobaking.com/

Check This Out: Pam’s UN-Oaked Chardonnay & Ron’s Red

http://www.ronrubinwinery.com

Luxe Living

A new store just opened up in West Sacramento. It’s a home furnishing, jewelry, and clothing boutique and we are seeing some of the unique things you can purchase there.

2105 Town Center Plaza

West Sacramento

Habitat For Vets

The first ever veteran home build is happening with Habitat for Humanity and tomorrow is the last day to register to be the family who gets the home.

Apply: http://www.habitatgreatersac.org/vetbuild

Redrover Animal Relief Fund

Donate to RedRover’s Emergency Response Fund: http://www.RedRover.org/Harvey

Donate to the SPCA of Texas: http://www.spca.org/give

Chalk It Up 2017

Labor Day Weekend

September 2-4, 2017 Fremont Park

16th & Q Streets

https://chalkitup.org/

Dishin’ With Tina: Touch of Britain

5712 Watt Avenue

North Highlands

916.344.8472

https://touchofbritain.com/

Manly Minute: Affecting Your Kids’ Health

Women are often told that what they eat, how much they drink and the choices they make can have a big impact on their children’s health and development, even long before they get pregnant. But increasingly, animal and human research are suggesting that a man’s lifestyle (and not just his age) can play a big role in the health of future offspring as well.

Pride Awards

The Pride Awards is happening tonight at Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento and today one of the co-hosts is joining us in-studio to talk about his work on Bravo and his commitment to honoring those here in Sacramento who make a difference in the LGBT community. Scot t Nevin is from The People’s Couch where he would watch Bravo shows and react to them.

Library Galleria

828 I St.

5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

http://saccenter.org/prideawards

Madam Butterfly

The fabulously awesome Madam Butterfly is gearing up for fall with a little Good Day fashion show.

Wine Wednesday

September 6 from 5-7

Pavilions Shopping Center

500 Pavilions Ln., Sacramento

http://mbflagship.com

https://www.facebook.com/mbshopgirls/

Planet Smoothie Tasti D’lite

Planet Smoothie and the Iconic New York City Tasti D-Lite are now open in Roseville! Serving up real fruit smoothies and lower-calorie frozen dessert with all the taste and none of the guilt! Today is their grand opening and everything is half off. We are there as they open their doors.

1259 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Grand Opening Today 4-7

Half off all smoothies and soft serve.