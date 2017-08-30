Daily List: 3 Ways to Save Energy in a Heatwave
With Cal-ISO issuing Flex-Alerts because of the high heat, it’s time to think about conserving electricity when the call goes out. On the Daily List this morning, three places to look for energy savings at home — even in a heatwave!
Donuts for Hurricane Relief
Satisfy your sweets craving! Solano Baking Company in Vacaville is helping raise money for hurricane Harvey relief by selling jumbo Texas donuts! The donuts are $10 each or whatever people can donate and all money will be sent to the Red Cross!
Solano Baking Company
Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
1160 Pitt School Road
Dixon
707-678-0950
http://www.solanobaking.com/
Check This Out: Pam’s UN-Oaked Chardonnay & Ron’s Red
http://www.ronrubinwinery.com
Luxe Living
A new store just opened up in West Sacramento. It’s a home furnishing, jewelry, and clothing boutique and we are seeing some of the unique things you can purchase there.
2105 Town Center Plaza
West Sacramento
Habitat For Vets
The first ever veteran home build is happening with Habitat for Humanity and tomorrow is the last day to register to be the family who gets the home.
Apply: http://www.habitatgreatersac.org/vetbuild
Redrover Animal Relief Fund
Donate to RedRover’s Emergency Response Fund: http://www.RedRover.org/Harvey
Donate to the SPCA of Texas: http://www.spca.org/give
Chalk It Up 2017
Labor Day Weekend
September 2-4, 2017 Fremont Park
16th & Q Streets
https://chalkitup.org/
Dishin’ With Tina: Touch of Britain
5712 Watt Avenue
North Highlands
916.344.8472
https://touchofbritain.com/
Manly Minute: Affecting Your Kids’ Health
Women are often told that what they eat, how much they drink and the choices they make can have a big impact on their children’s health and development, even long before they get pregnant. But increasingly, animal and human research are suggesting that a man’s lifestyle (and not just his age) can play a big role in the health of future offspring as well.
Pride Awards
The Pride Awards is happening tonight at Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento and today one of the co-hosts is joining us in-studio to talk about his work on Bravo and his commitment to honoring those here in Sacramento who make a difference in the LGBT community. Scot t Nevin is from The People’s Couch where he would watch Bravo shows and react to them.
Library Galleria
828 I St.
5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.
http://saccenter.org/prideawards
Madam Butterfly
The fabulously awesome Madam Butterfly is gearing up for fall with a little Good Day fashion show.
Wine Wednesday
September 6 from 5-7
Pavilions Shopping Center
500 Pavilions Ln., Sacramento
http://mbflagship.com
https://www.facebook.com/mbshopgirls/
Planet Smoothie Tasti D’lite
Planet Smoothie and the Iconic New York City Tasti D-Lite are now open in Roseville! Serving up real fruit smoothies and lower-calorie frozen dessert with all the taste and none of the guilt! Today is their grand opening and everything is half off. We are there as they open their doors.
1259 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Grand Opening Today 4-7
Half off all smoothies and soft serve.