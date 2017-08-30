Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million For Harvey Relief

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Actress Sandra Bullock is donating $1 million dollars to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The actress says she is donating the money to the Red Cross relief efforts in Texas.

People first reported the incredible donation.

Bullock told People, “There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Bullock reportedly has a home in Austin and is a former Texas resident.

Every time there's a major disaster in US, Sandra Bullock gives $1 million. 9/11, Katrina, etc and now she's given $1 mil to Harvey relief — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 30, 2017

Bullock is no stranger to helping those in need. She also reportedly gave $1 million to help after 9/11 and another million after Hurricane Katrina.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt has raised more than $5 million.