Stockton Girl, 7, Dies; Uncle Suspected Of Child Abuse, Torture

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A young girl has died and her uncle is under arrest on suspicion of child abuse, authorities say.

Stockton police say officers responded to a home along the 10500 block of Hidden Grove Circle a little after 4 a.m. to investigate a medical call. As they soon discovered, a 7-year-old girl had been rushed to the hospital.

The girl was later pronounced dead. Authorities suspect the girl died from injuries sustained from being abused.

Officers have arrested the girl’s uncle, 24-year-old Arthur Combs. He’s facing charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.