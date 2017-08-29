Stockton Girl, 7, Dies; Uncle Suspected Of Child Abuse, Torture

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A young girl has died and her uncle is under arrest on suspicion of child abuse, authorities say.

Stockton police say officers responded to a home along the 10500 block of Hidden Grove Circle a little after 4 a.m. to investigate a medical call. As they soon discovered, a 7-year-old girl had been rushed to the hospital.

man arthur combs arrested for child abuse in stockton stockton pd Stockton Girl, 7, Dies; Uncle Suspected Of Child Abuse, Torture

Arthur Combs’ booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

The girl was later pronounced dead. Authorities suspect the girl died from injuries sustained from being abused.

Officers have arrested the girl’s uncle, 24-year-old Arthur Combs. He’s facing charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.

