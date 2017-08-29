Man, 22, Found Fatally Shot In Foothill Farms

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – A young man has been shot and killed near Foothill Community Park.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a 22-year-old man was found shot in his chest on a driveway outside a home on Karm Way near Elkhorn Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.
This is still an active investigation.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark colored compact car leaving the scene after the 1 a.m. shooting.
No suspect information is available.