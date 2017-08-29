Man, 22, Found Fatally Shot In Foothill Farms

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – A young man has been shot and killed near Foothill Community Park.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a 22-year-old man was found shot in his chest on a driveway outside a home on Karm Way near Elkhorn Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Sacramento County Sheriff now investigating a homicide of a 22 year old male on Karm Way @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/LaUQ9SFxh2 — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) August 29, 2017

This is still an active investigation.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark colored compact car leaving the scene after the 1 a.m. shooting.

No suspect information is available.