Body Of Kayaker Missing Since June At Tahoe Found

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) – The body of a kayaker missing since June has been found.

Dan Pham left Lester Beach on his way to a boat camp in Emerald Bay right before he vanished.

Search crews with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and California State Parks were unable to locate Pham.

Until a non-profit group, Bruce’s Legacy, used sonar to locate his body on Saturday in the depths of Lake Tahoe.

“There’s just a great deal of satisfaction being able to help families when they’ve been told there’s nothing more that can be done, and so many people have done so much work in all these cases, and just weren’t as successful,” said Keith Cormican from Bruce’s Legacy.

The Pham family says they are grateful for everyone’s efforts.