Show Info. – 8/28/17

Daily List: 3 Reasons You Should Be Drinking Pickle Juice
https://www.rd.com/health/wellness/health-benefits-of-pickle-juice/

Cardio Drumming
Thrive Fit Club
2230 Sunset Blvd.
(916) 899-6880

Rice Farming TV
http://www.ricefarmingtv.com

Wildlife Care Association Photo Contest
Enter on facebook, Oct. 1 – Dec. 31
https://www.facebook.com/wildlifecareassociation/

DIY Blog
https://studiodiy.com/

River Cats Final Homestand
Tonight-Monday Sept. 4
Frank ‘N Stein Oktoberfest: Friday, Sept. 1
Rockford Peaches Jersey: Saturday, Sept. 2
(916) 376-4487 (HITS)
http://www.Rivercats.com

Generation Me The Musical
http://www.generationmethemusical.com

Singles Mix & Mingle
Wednesday, August 30th
6:30pm
Cabana Del Sol
1124 W Yosemite Ave., Manteca
Tickets $15
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/thesocialmuse/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesocialmuse1/

Colorful From Head to Toe
RAÏDAH
African Clothing & Fashion Accessories
raidahdresses@gmail.com
707-228-3935
https://www.facebook.com/RA%C3%8FDAH-200509440351147/
https://www.instagram.com/raidah_crea/

Manly Minute: Being a Courteous Driver
http://www.5star.cleaning/how-to-be-courteous-on-the-road/

Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival
http://www.TahoeFoodandWine.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
http://www.ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe

Back 2 School Block Party
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
3830 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 568-2222
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/

G Stacks Custom Professional Smokers& Pits
http://gstackspits.com/

Fun It Up Party Rentals
(916) 426-6672

DJ SOULJAH
IG: @dj.souljah
(415) 509-6776

“PonyTails” Face Art
916 933-9229 office
http://www.allpartyart.com
Www.facebook/allpartyart

Razor Sharp Kutz & The Barberz Dreme Inc
(559) 558-6484

Crystal’s Hair Salon
(916)549-8972

Devan Meeks Makeup
(818) 533-8336
Facebook, IG, & Twitter: @Devanthemua

Steven Hellon Photography
(916) 628-9328
http://hellonphotography.com/sackickoff/

Mack Labs Photography
(916) 718-2409

 

 

 

 

Listen Live