Arrest Made In April Roseville Drive-By Shooting

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have made an arrest in a Roseville drive-by shooting from back in April.

The incident happened back on April 30 along the 1200 block of Schooner Way. Early that morning, a shooting rattled the normally quiet neighborhood. One home was riddled with bullets, breaking glass inside.

One person was in the home but was not hurt in the shooting.

Investigators believe the home was targeted. A warrant was then issued for 20-year-old Citrus Heights resident Christopher Martino.

Friday, Martino was arrested and booked at Placer County Jail. he’s facing charges of shooting into an occupied residence and is being held on $500,000 bail.