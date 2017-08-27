Regional Gourmet Wine & Cheese Faire
$29 early, $40 general admission
Aug. 27th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Ave,
Clarksburg
Event Page
National Just Because Day
Kayaking Fit
(916) 672-9992
kayaking.fit
http://kayaking.fit
2017 Curtis Fest
August 27th, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Free Admission
William Curtis Park
3349 W Curtis Dr.
Sacramento
http://www.sierra2.org/event/curtis-fest/
6th Annual Jamaican International Culture BBQ Day
Sunday, Aug. 27th, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Discovery Park
1600 Garden Hwy.
Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/events/1889097471416521/
Annual California Water Ski ProAm
Bel Acqua lakes in Rio Linda, CA
Sunday, August 27th (8am-2pm)
Special Olympics Softball
Freedom Park Sports Complex
3200 Freedom Park Drive
McClellan Park, CA 95652
Sunday, August 27th (8:30am-5:30pm)
3rd Annual Assyrian Festival
August 26-27,10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
900 N Broadway Ave., Turlock
http://www.cvassyrianfestival.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Maza Hummus
Available at Nugget and Compton’s Market
https://www.facebook.com/mazataste/
Community Summer Science Blast
3141 Fifth Street, Davis
Sunday, August 27th (10:30am-4pm)
http://www.explorit.org
Fall Forward Clothing Swap
Sunday, August 27th
11:30 am to 12:45 pm Drop off Clothes & Mingle,
Swapping will begin at 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm
Blue Prynt Restaurant and Bar
815 11th Street, Sacramento
Presale Tickets are just $5 – plus one bag of clothes for swapping and donating (at least 5 items)
Door Price $10
Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival 2017
Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 (12pm-6pm)
20th Street between J and K streets
Sacramento
Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival
brazacali@yahoo.com
http://www.braziliandaysacfest.com
Events page
The Craft
Forties + Fried Chicken
Taqueria Jalisco
Sunday, August 27th (6pm-10pm)
@TheCraftSvc