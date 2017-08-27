Regional Gourmet Wine & Cheese Faire

$29 early, $40 general admission

Aug. 27th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Old Sugar Mill

35265 Willow Ave,

Clarksburg

Event Page

National Just Because Day

Kayaking Fit

(916) 672-9992

kayaking.fit

http://kayaking.fit

2017 Curtis Fest

August 27th, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Free Admission

William Curtis Park

3349 W Curtis Dr.

Sacramento

http://www.sierra2.org/event/curtis-fest/

6th Annual Jamaican International Culture BBQ Day

Sunday, Aug. 27th, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Discovery Park

1600 Garden Hwy.

Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/events/1889097471416521/

Annual California Water Ski ProAm

Bel Acqua lakes in Rio Linda, CA

Sunday, August 27th (8am-2pm)

Special Olympics Softball

Freedom Park Sports Complex

3200 Freedom Park Drive

McClellan Park, CA 95652

Sunday, August 27th (8:30am-5:30pm)

3rd Annual Assyrian Festival

August 26-27,10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

900 N Broadway Ave., Turlock

http://www.cvassyrianfestival.com

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Maza Hummus

Available at Nugget and Compton’s Market

https://www.facebook.com/mazataste/

Community Summer Science Blast

3141 Fifth Street, Davis

Sunday, August 27th (10:30am-4pm)

http://www.explorit.org

Fall Forward Clothing Swap

Sunday, August 27th

11:30 am to 12:45 pm Drop off Clothes & Mingle,

Swapping will begin at 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm

Blue Prynt Restaurant and Bar

815 11th Street, Sacramento

Presale Tickets are just $5 – plus one bag of clothes for swapping and donating (at least 5 items)

Door Price $10

Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival 2017

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 (12pm-6pm)

20th Street between J and K streets

Sacramento

Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival

brazacali@yahoo.com

http://www.braziliandaysacfest.com

Events page

The Craft

Forties + Fried Chicken

Taqueria Jalisco

Sunday, August 27th (6pm-10pm)

@TheCraftSvc