One Design Regatta
One Design Regatta” is a monthly sail boat race on Lake Washington put on by the Lake Washington Sailing Club.
http://www.lwsailing.org
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival
Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road
Saturday, August 26th | 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
USA BMX – NorCal State Finals
Oak Creek BMX
Saturday Sign Ups 12-3 p.m. -$30
Saturday Racing 3:30 p.m.
648 Riverside Ave
Roseville CA, 95678
http://oakcreekbmx.org
15th Annual Wilton Fire Chili Cookoff
It’s that time of year again! The Wilton Firefighters Association is teaming up to host the 15th Annual Wilton Fire Chili Cookoff and Classic Car show!
New 24 Hour Dutch Bros.
There’s a brand-new 24 hr Dutch Bros that just opened on Friday at 11:59 a.m…it’s got a double-sided drive-thru and a walk-up window!
Dutch Bros.
8841 Sheldon Rd
Elk Grove
Homegrown Tomato Challenge 2017
ONE amateur chef will be awarded $2,000 for the Best Glorys Tomato culinary creation in our LIVE CHEF’S CHALLENGE! Don’t miss your chance at FAME, sponsored by NatureSweet GLORYS Tomatoes and Raley’s!
Homegrown Tomato & Chef’s Challenge
Raley’s Rancho Cordova
4030 Sunrise Boulevard, Rancho Cordova, California 95742
Saturday, August 26th (9am-1pm)
http://raleys.com
Race for the Arts
The 19th Annual Race for the Arts is back and better than ever! Run or walk the 5K & kids fun runs with entertainment along the race course.
19th Annual Race for the Arts
William Land Park
3800 W Land Park Drive, Sacramento
Saturday, August 26th (8am-1pm)
7:00 AM – Registration
8:10 AM – Kids Fun Runs
8:35 AM – 5K Run/Walk
Arts Festival – 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
https://www.facebook.com/artsrgr8/
Aerial Skills Workshop
Interested in aerial skills but don’t know where to start? Interested in aerial skills but don’t know where to start? There’s a workshop that welcomes all skill levels! Good Day is stopping by to check out some of the action.
Aerial Skills Workshop for Beginners
Saturday, August 26th (9am-10am)
Continuing Aerial Skills Workshop
Saturday, August 26th (10am-11am)
Advance Registration $20
Day of Drop-In $23
http://www.rocknasium.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Rocknasium/
Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter Car Show
It’s that time of year again! The town of Yolo is Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter with its 2017 Classic Car and Truck Show benefiting the Yolo Branch Library! This special event will feature free live music, free books & balloon art for the kids, raffle prizes, delicious food, lowrider bicycle show and much more — the perfect event for the entire family!
Saturday, August 26, 2017 (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
37750 Sacramento St., Yolo
Nice Laundry
It started with a Kickstarter — socks delivered right to your door. Redo your sock drawer and send your olds one back and they will recycle them. The Kickstarter got funded and now Nice Laundry is a reality. We are talking with their marketing director about how they got the idea for this.
https://www.nicelaundry.com/
Women’s Self Defense Workshop
It’s a free, hands-on instructional workshop for women. It includes self-defense discussion, demonstration, and practice for each technique. The workshop will be taught by Master Amitis Pourarian, who is a 7th Degree Black Belt and certified instructor with more than 20 years experience.
FREE Women’s Self Defense Workshop
Saturday, August 26th (11am-12pm)
THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness
8200 Sierra College Blvd., Suite D
Roseville, CA 95661
916 258-5425
http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com
Beauty Blogger: Tashjane Collins
Beauty Blogger Tashjane Collins breaks down her recent YouTube video on how to wear smokey blue shadows. Beauty Blogger Tashjane Collins breaks down her recent YouTube video on how to wear smokey blue shadows.
https://www.instagram.com/tashjanecollins/
https://www.youtube.com/user/MsCollins90
Muddy Boot Wine
Muddy Boot Wine is celebrating the start of the Chardonnay season with a fundraiser. They are hoping to raise money for Delta High Schools FFA vineyard project. This morning we are learning about the project and finding out how you can enjoy some nice wine and a beautiful atmosphere tonight.
Sip & Sunset
6-10 pm
Clarksburg
Promo Code “GoodDay” for $10 Tickets ($25 off)
http://www.MuddyBootWine.com
‘Back to Basics’Tayloring Your Teen For Success
Back to Basics is an innovative approach to parenting teens. It is based on Christopher Taylor’s more than 12 years of experience counseling teens and their families.
http://www.christaylormft.com
17th Annual Sacramento Zombie Walk
The Oldest Annual Zombie Walk in the world returns for more undead fun!
Roosevelt Park
1615 9th Street, Sacramento
Saturday, August 26th (4pm-11pm)
http://www.facebook.com/saczombiewalk/
