One Design Regatta

One Design Regatta” is a monthly sail boat race on Lake Washington put on by the Lake Washington Sailing Club.

http://www.lwsailing.org

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road

Saturday, August 26th | 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

USA BMX – NorCal State Finals

Oak Creek BMX

Saturday Sign Ups 12-3 p.m. -$30

Saturday Racing 3:30 p.m.

648 Riverside Ave

Roseville CA, 95678

http://oakcreekbmx.org

15th Annual Wilton Fire Chili Cookoff

It’s that time of year again! The Wilton Firefighters Association is teaming up to host the 15th Annual Wilton Fire Chili Cookoff and Classic Car show!

New 24 Hour Dutch Bros.

There’s a brand-new 24 hr Dutch Bros that just opened on Friday at 11:59 a.m…it’s got a double-sided drive-thru and a walk-up window!

Dutch Bros.

8841 Sheldon Rd

Elk Grove

Homegrown Tomato Challenge 2017

ONE amateur chef will be awarded $2,000 for the Best Glorys Tomato culinary creation in our LIVE CHEF’S CHALLENGE! Don’t miss your chance at FAME, sponsored by NatureSweet GLORYS Tomatoes and Raley’s!

Homegrown Tomato & Chef’s Challenge

Raley’s Rancho Cordova

4030 Sunrise Boulevard, Rancho Cordova, California 95742

Saturday, August 26th (9am-1pm)

http://raleys.com

Race for the Arts

The 19th Annual Race for the Arts is back and better than ever! Run or walk the 5K & kids fun runs with entertainment along the race course.

19th Annual Race for the Arts

William Land Park

3800 W Land Park Drive, Sacramento

Saturday, August 26th (8am-1pm)

7:00 AM – Registration

8:10 AM – Kids Fun Runs

8:35 AM – 5K Run/Walk

Arts Festival – 8:00 am – 12:30 pm

https://www.facebook.com/artsrgr8/

Aerial Skills Workshop

Interested in aerial skills but don't know where to start? There's a workshop that welcomes all skill levels! Good Day is stopping by to check out some of the action.

Aerial Skills Workshop for Beginners

Saturday, August 26th (9am-10am)

Continuing Aerial Skills Workshop

Saturday, August 26th (10am-11am)

Advance Registration $20

Day of Drop-In $23

http://www.rocknasium.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Rocknasium/

Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter Car Show

It’s that time of year again! The town of Yolo is Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter with its 2017 Classic Car and Truck Show benefiting the Yolo Branch Library! This special event will feature free live music, free books & balloon art for the kids, raffle prizes, delicious food, lowrider bicycle show and much more — the perfect event for the entire family!

Saturday, August 26, 2017 (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

37750 Sacramento St., Yolo

Nice Laundry

It started with a Kickstarter — socks delivered right to your door. Redo your sock drawer and send your olds one back and they will recycle them. The Kickstarter got funded and now Nice Laundry is a reality. We are talking with their marketing director about how they got the idea for this.

https://www.nicelaundry.com/

Women’s Self Defense Workshop

It’s a free, hands-on instructional workshop for women. It includes self-defense discussion, demonstration, and practice for each technique. The workshop will be taught by Master Amitis Pourarian, who is a 7th Degree Black Belt and certified instructor with more than 20 years experience.

FREE Women’s Self Defense Workshop

Saturday, August 26th (11am-12pm)

THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness

8200 Sierra College Blvd., Suite D

Roseville, CA 95661

916 258-5425

http://www.TrainAtTheStudio.com

Beauty Blogger: Tashjane Collins

Beauty Blogger Tashjane Collins breaks down her recent YouTube video on how to wear smokey blue shadows.

https://www.instagram.com/tashjanecollins/

https://www.youtube.com/user/MsCollins90

Muddy Boot Wine

Muddy Boot Wine is celebrating the start of the Chardonnay season with a fundraiser. They are hoping to raise money for Delta High Schools FFA vineyard project. This morning we are learning about the project and finding out how you can enjoy some nice wine and a beautiful atmosphere tonight.

Sip & Sunset

6-10 pm

Clarksburg

Promo Code “GoodDay” for $10 Tickets ($25 off)

http://www.MuddyBootWine.com

‘Back to Basics’Tayloring Your Teen For Success

Back to Basics is an innovative approach to parenting teens. It is based on Christopher Taylor’s more than 12 years of experience counseling teens and their families.

http://www.christaylormft.com

17th Annual Sacramento Zombie Walk

The Oldest Annual Zombie Walk in the world returns for more undead fun!

Roosevelt Park

1615 9th Street, Sacramento

Saturday, August 26th (4pm-11pm)

http://www.facebook.com/saczombiewalk/

