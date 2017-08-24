Daily List: 3 Ways to be the Cool Aunt (or Uncle)

Being a cool aunt goes beyond just buying the most coveted toys. Read on for advice from aunts who really do it right.

Read more

National Waffle Day

The Waffle Experience

4391 Gateway Park Blvd.

Sacramento

(916) 285-0562

More information

Mommy Finds

A local mom helping us out with today’s mommy moment! She has a great tip for dining out with your kiddos!

https://www.empresstavern.com/

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Rice Farming TV

Sure, you’ve got Hulu, Netflix, CW…but you are missing out if you don’t binge-watch Rice Farming TV.

http://www.ricefarmingtv.com

YouTube Channel and Facebook Page: Rice Farming TV

Twitter: @ricefarmingtv

Beatles Artist

Tony Conley is a local writer who is writing a book called “Paul McCartney in the Beatles.” In order to fund the publishing of the book, Tony has launched an Indiegogo campaign with a number of “perks” including art from Tony Natsoulas, Stephen Holland and Thomas Fluharty for people to purchase.

Read more

Manly Minute: How To Earn Respect At Work

Most men aim to like their jobs, and all men want to be respected. But doing a great job and being respected at work aren’t always mutually inclusive. There’s a guy in every workplace that busts his butt every day but still gets walked all over by his co-workers or worse yet — management.

Read more

My Fairy Godmother

Every little girl wants to dress up like a princess, right? But those beautiful dresses can be pricey! Cue the fairy godmother! A Tennessee mom is making a business out of renting princess dresses.

Read more

Lord of Rice

The LORD OF RICE Culinary Challenge is taking place tonight at Ten 22 in Old Sacramento. The competing chefs will find out that evening what secret ingredients they will need to incorporate into their dishes (each chef provides a secret ingredient to be shared among the others).

LORD of Rice Competition

Held at Ten 22

Tonight 5pm – 9pm

Tickets $49

http://lordofrice.com/