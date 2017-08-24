49ers Assistant Katie Sowers Becomes First Out LGBT Coach In The NFL

SANTA CLARA (CBS)- San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is the league’s second female coach — and now the first openly-gay coach.

Sowers made league history in an interview with Outsports.

“So many people who identify as LGBT… do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation,” Sowers said. “The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people…The more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

Sowers played pro football in the Women’s Football Alliance and worked as an intern in the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting department.

She served as a coaching intern with the 49ers over the summer and was recently hired as a full-time offensive assistant coach.