Daily List: 3 Ways Winning the Lottery Might Make You Miserable

The Powerball $700 million – and growing! – for tonight’s drawing… but not so fast! On the Daily List this morning, three ways winning the lottery might make you miserable!

Icing on the Cupcake

Rocklin, Folsom, Midtown

http://icingonthecupcake.com

New Barbershop

We’re checking out a new local barber shop in Sacramento! Not only, can you get your hair done, but you can also take some classes too!

Grand Opening Saturday

August 26th, 9:30 am – noon Grand Opening

3400 Bradshaw Road, Ste. A3

Sacramento

916-346-4616

http://www.domsonlineshop.com

http://www.domsbarberacademy.com

http://www.domsfoi.com

Life Coach Cynthia Bazin

http://www.smartchic.me

Talk Trash With Curby

What happens when you toss out your trash or send something down the drain? You can learn about all of it at this weekend’s Waste-A-Palooza!

Curby’s Waste-A-Palooza

Free Event

Saturday, August 26

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

(916) 746-1550

http://www.roseville.ca.us/explore

Anywhere Workout

Fitness coach, author and clean eating expert Lorri Ann Code has a work out perfect for busy moms and dads who need to squeeze their workouts in while their kids play!



FREE Mama Bootcamp

Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Maidu Park, Roseville

http://www.mamabootcamp.com/

Kings Street Team Casting

Are you a dancer, breaker, gymnast or cheerleader looking to show off your skills to entertain and interact with over 17 thousand fans? The Sacramento Kings are looking for you to join their Street Team!

http://Kings.com

Stomping Grapes

Remember the “I Love Lucy” episode where Lucy goes to Europe and stomps grapes? The Wise Villa Winery is recreating that with the old traditional wine making effort where you stomp grapes.

Lucy Grape Stomp

Wise Villa Winery

4200 Wise Rd in Lincoln

916-543-0323

http://www.wisevillawinery.com

My Kid Could Paint That

Have you ever looked at a piece of art and thought, “I don’t get it”? This workshop is for you! Learn about conceptual art and the ideas behind today’s art scene.

Class Begins August 23, 2017 6:30 Pm – 8:00 Pm Price: $20 For Blue Line Arts Members. $25 For Non-members.

Classes Are Held – Blue Line Arts 405 Vernon Street Suite, 100 Roseville

Dishin’ with Tina: Hungry Hollow

4766 Manzanita Ave.

Carmichael

916.487.8167

http://www.hungryhollowcafe.com/menu.html

Beat The Heat Zumbathon

Firefighters Burn Institute is hosting a Zumba event this weekend to raise funds to support our local burn treatment facility.



Orangevale Community Center

6826 Hazel Ave

Orangevale

Sunday

10am-noon

$20 In Advance

$25 At The Door

$50 For 3 People

http://www.ffburn.org

http://www.Ffbi-zumbathon.eventbrite.com

Lichine’s Liquor & Deli

There is one local liquor store that will see a line around the building as people hope to be the big winner. Lichine’s is known for selling winning tickets and we are there this morning to see what the secret is.

7107 S Land Park Dr.

(916) 422-6920

Manly Minute: The Gentlemen’s Rules for Hooking Up

There is nothing wrong with explaining to a woman that you are very attracted to them and you want to show them a great time,” says dating and relationship expert Steve Ward of Master Matchmakers. “Women would rather be told the truth than to be patronized. Sure, there’s a chance that she may be holding out hope that she’s the one who can settle you down. There’s also a chance she may summarily dismiss you. But she could also be up for an adventure with a guy she feels she can trust,” says Ward.

Kidney Transplant Anniversary

Sierra Donor Services life ambassador Valen Keefer is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her kidney transplant.

Roses for Life

15-years After Kidney Transplant

Auburn Recreation Park Rose Garden

Sierra Donor Services

http://sierradonor.org