Daily List: 3 Ways Winning the Lottery Might Make You Miserable
The Powerball $700 million – and growing! – for tonight’s drawing… but not so fast! On the Daily List this morning, three ways winning the lottery might make you miserable!
Icing on the Cupcake
Rocklin, Folsom, Midtown
New Barbershop
We’re checking out a new local barber shop in Sacramento! Not only, can you get your hair done, but you can also take some classes too!
Grand Opening Saturday
August 26th, 9:30 am – noon Grand Opening
3400 Bradshaw Road, Ste. A3
Sacramento
916-346-4616
Life Coach Cynthia Bazin
Talk Trash With Curby
What happens when you toss out your trash or send something down the drain? You can learn about all of it at this weekend’s Waste-A-Palooza!
Curby’s Waste-A-Palooza
Free Event
Saturday, August 26
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
(916) 746-1550
Anywhere Workout
Fitness coach, author and clean eating expert Lorri Ann Code has a work out perfect for busy moms and dads who need to squeeze their workouts in while their kids play!
FREE Mama Bootcamp
Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
Maidu Park, Roseville
Kings Street Team Casting
Are you a dancer, breaker, gymnast or cheerleader looking to show off your skills to entertain and interact with over 17 thousand fans? The Sacramento Kings are looking for you to join their Street Team!
Stomping Grapes
Remember the “I Love Lucy” episode where Lucy goes to Europe and stomps grapes? The Wise Villa Winery is recreating that with the old traditional wine making effort where you stomp grapes.
Lucy Grape Stomp
Wise Villa Winery
4200 Wise Rd in Lincoln
916-543-0323
My Kid Could Paint That
Have you ever looked at a piece of art and thought, “I don’t get it”? This workshop is for you! Learn about conceptual art and the ideas behind today’s art scene.
Class Begins August 23, 2017 6:30 Pm – 8:00 Pm Price: $20 For Blue Line Arts Members. $25 For Non-members.
Classes Are Held – Blue Line Arts 405 Vernon Street Suite, 100 Roseville
Dishin’ with Tina: Hungry Hollow
4766 Manzanita Ave.
Carmichael
916.487.8167
Beat The Heat Zumbathon
Firefighters Burn Institute is hosting a Zumba event this weekend to raise funds to support our local burn treatment facility.
Orangevale Community Center
6826 Hazel Ave
Orangevale
Sunday
10am-noon
$20 In Advance
$25 At The Door
$50 For 3 People
Lichine’s Liquor & Deli
There is one local liquor store that will see a line around the building as people hope to be the big winner. Lichine’s is known for selling winning tickets and we are there this morning to see what the secret is.
7107 S Land Park Dr.
(916) 422-6920
Manly Minute: The Gentlemen’s Rules for Hooking Up
There is nothing wrong with explaining to a woman that you are very attracted to them and you want to show them a great time,” says dating and relationship expert Steve Ward of Master Matchmakers. “Women would rather be told the truth than to be patronized. Sure, there’s a chance that she may be holding out hope that she’s the one who can settle you down. There’s also a chance she may summarily dismiss you. But she could also be up for an adventure with a guy she feels she can trust,” says Ward.
Kidney Transplant Anniversary
Sierra Donor Services life ambassador Valen Keefer is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her kidney transplant.
Roses for Life
15-years After Kidney Transplant
Auburn Recreation Park Rose Garden
Sierra Donor Services
