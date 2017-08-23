Man Mistakenly Buried In California Body Mix-up Is Exhumed

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed a man who was mistakenly buried in a Southern California cemetery after a body mix-up.

The Orange County Register says the coffin of John Dickens was unearthed Wednesday from Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange. He’ll be cremated and his ashes sent to his mother in Kansas.

The U.S. Army veteran was homeless and suffered from mental illness. He was found dead of an enlarged heart in May outside a store in Fountain Valley.

But coroner’s officials misidentified the body as that of another homeless man, Frank Kerrigan.

Kerrigan’s kin had him buried. Eleven days later, Kerrigan showed up at a family friend’s house, very much alive.

The Sheriff’s Department, which includes the coroner’s division, has apologized for the mix-up and is investigating.