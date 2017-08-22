Daily List: 3 Things to Cut Out, To Be More Healthy
You want to improve your diet and overall well-being — and that may mean cutting certain things out of your life. But that’s not always junk food or sweets! You want to improve your diet and overall well-being — and that may mean cutting certain things out of your life. But that’s not always junk food or sweets! on the daily list this morning, 3 things to eliminate for good, to be more healthy.
Tooth Fairy For Adults
Kids get money from the tooth fairy and now adults can get wine! There’s a new dentist office opening in Folsom and we are getting a sneak peek of how wine and teeth cleaning go together.
Smile and Co.
309 Natoma St. in Folsom
916-500-4577
http://smileandcompany.com
Rubiks Cube Tournament
The first-ever official cubing competition is happening in Rocklin this weekend!
Brazilian Independence Day Sacramento Street Festival
Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival in its 5th year, presenting new rhythms, amazing performances and the sounds of Bossa Nova! We get a live LOUD preview in the studio.
20th Street (between J & K)
Sacramento
Sunday
12pm – 6pm
FREE
http://www.braziliandaysacfest.com/
Nerds on Call: Essential College Tech
Before your college coed heads off to campus, stock them up with some tech. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here to show off helpful gear and gadgets for college students.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Patty’s Pantry
Patty is heading to S.F. for Eat Drink SF and she is showing how easy it is to cook with Almond Breeze milk. It’s not just for cereal and smoothies!
http://idofood.com
Leonardo Da Vinci’s Inventions from the past, on display here in the present!
“Machines in Motion” Exhibit
On display for the very first time in California, guests of all ages will be fascinated by the dramatic and interactive Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion” international traveling exhibit.
Runs through September 4
Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last admittance at 3 p.m.)
Weekends: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admittance at 4 p.m.)
Aerospace Museum of California
3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan
COST: $15 adults; $12 seniors & teachers (with ID); $12 children & youth (ages 6-17)
http://www.aerospaceca.org
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival
Join the City of Elk Grove and the Multicultural Committee as you learn about other cultures through music, art, food, entertainment and much more at the 6th annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.
Saturday, August 26th
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Elk Grove Regional Park – 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road
http://www.elkgrovecity.org/mcf
Zumbini
It’s a local place to take the kiddos for some indoor fun…they just added a new class Zumba for Babies!
It’s Zumbini, and Tina is giving it a shot!
Busy Bodies Playhouse
2070 Peabody Rd. Suite 710
Vacaville CA, 95687
707-685-9945
http://www.busybodiesplayhouse.com
WINEderlust Festival
Join renegade winemakers and musicians on the river and go off-road and blaze a new trail with the El Dorado Winery Association during their first-annual celebration of renegades, rebels, and rabble-rousers.
Renegade Wine and Music Festival on the River
August 26th
2:00-9:00pm
Henningsen Park, Lotus
$28/pp ($20 13-20, kids 12 and under free)
Celebrity Legal Entanglements
Craig Ashton is coming to talk about the latest and most interesting celebrity legal problems and enlighten viewers as to what the celebs may face next in their legal battles.
Law Office of Ashton & Price
8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
916-786-7787
http://ashtonandprice.com/
Green Boheme Reboot
Raw vegan chef and expert Brooke Preston of Green Boheme fame is launching a new approach to her restaurant. We’ll find out how she’s making raw vegan accessible to everyone through a new online program.
1611 Lead Hill Blvd. #160, Roseville
https://thegreenboheme.com/
Confetti Pineapple
A few East Sac moms got together to from a new business called Confetti Pineapple. It’s an event planning and styling company that wants to inspire people to celebrate today and every day. National Banana Split Day is this Friday and they’ll show us how to celebrate with your kids.
Follow on Instagram @theconfettipineapple
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Reducing Puffy Eyes
In this Manly Minute, Ken shows you how to keep your eyes looking fresh and rested — even when you aren’t.
