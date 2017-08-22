Daily List: 3 Things to Cut Out, To Be More Healthy

You want to improve your diet and overall well-being — and that may mean cutting certain things out of your life. But that’s not always junk food or sweets! You want to improve your diet and overall well-being — and that may mean cutting certain things out of your life. But that’s not always junk food or sweets! on the daily list this morning, 3 things to eliminate for good, to be more healthy.

Tooth Fairy For Adults

Kids get money from the tooth fairy and now adults can get wine! There’s a new dentist office opening in Folsom and we are getting a sneak peek of how wine and teeth cleaning go together.



Smile and Co.

309 Natoma St. in Folsom

916-500-4577

http://smileandcompany.com

Rubiks Cube Tournament

The first-ever official cubing competition is happening in Rocklin this weekend!

Brazilian Independence Day Sacramento Street Festival

Brazilian Day Sacramento Street Festival in its 5th year, presenting new rhythms, amazing performances and the sounds of Bossa Nova! We get a live LOUD preview in the studio.

20th Street (between J & K)

Sacramento

Sunday

12pm – 6pm

FREE

http://www.braziliandaysacfest.com/

Facebook page

Nerds on Call: Essential College Tech

Before your college coed heads off to campus, stock them up with some tech. Ryan Eldridge from Nerds on Call is here to show off helpful gear and gadgets for college students.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Patty’s Pantry

Patty is heading to S.F. for Eat Drink SF and she is showing how easy it is to cook with Almond Breeze milk. It’s not just for cereal and smoothies!

http://idofood.com

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Inventions from the past, on display here in the present!

“Machines in Motion” Exhibit

On display for the very first time in California, guests of all ages will be fascinated by the dramatic and interactive Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion” international traveling exhibit.

Runs through September 4

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last admittance at 3 p.m.)

Weekends: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admittance at 4 p.m.)

Aerospace Museum of California

3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan

COST: $15 adults; $12 seniors & teachers (with ID); $12 children & youth (ages 6-17)

http://www.aerospaceca.org

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

Join the City of Elk Grove and the Multicultural Committee as you learn about other cultures through music, art, food, entertainment and much more at the 6th annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival.

Saturday, August 26th

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Elk Grove Regional Park – 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road

http://www.elkgrovecity.org/mcf

Zumbini

It’s a local place to take the kiddos for some indoor fun…they just added a new class Zumba for Babies!

It’s Zumbini, and Tina is giving it a shot!

Busy Bodies Playhouse

2070 Peabody Rd. Suite 710

Vacaville CA, 95687

707-685-9945

http://www.busybodiesplayhouse.com

WINEderlust Festival

Join renegade winemakers and musicians on the river and go off-road and blaze a new trail with the El Dorado Winery Association during their first-annual celebration of renegades, rebels, and rabble-rousers.

Renegade Wine and Music Festival on the River

August 26th

2:00-9:00pm

Henningsen Park, Lotus

$28/pp ($20 13-20, kids 12 and under free)

Celebrity Legal Entanglements

Craig Ashton is coming to talk about the latest and most interesting celebrity legal problems and enlighten viewers as to what the celebs may face next in their legal battles.

Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA

916-786-7787

http://ashtonandprice.com/

Green Boheme Reboot

Raw vegan chef and expert Brooke Preston of Green Boheme fame is launching a new approach to her restaurant. We’ll find out how she’s making raw vegan accessible to everyone through a new online program.

1611 Lead Hill Blvd. #160, Roseville

https://thegreenboheme.com/

Confetti Pineapple

A few East Sac moms got together to from a new business called Confetti Pineapple. It’s an event planning and styling company that wants to inspire people to celebrate today and every day. National Banana Split Day is this Friday and they’ll show us how to celebrate with your kids.

Follow on Instagram @theconfettipineapple

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Reducing Puffy Eyes

In this Manly Minute, Ken shows you how to keep your eyes looking fresh and rested — even when you aren’t.

