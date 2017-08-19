National Aviation Day

iFLY Sacramento

118 Harding Blvd.

Roseville

(916) 836-4359

https://www.iflyworld.com/sacramento/

Rocklin Quarry Blast Soccer Tournament

Margaret Azevedo Park

1900 Wildcat Blvd

Rocklin, CA 95765

Aug. 18-19

More info

Traffic Safety Day & Police Motorcycle Skills Challenge

Watch the best police motorcycle officers from across California demonstrate their riding skills in a timed challenge competition course in the Sunrise Mall parking lot. You don’t want to miss this!

6041 Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights

Saturday, August 19th (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

FREE

Event page [Facebook]

School of Rock Open House

School of Rock Elk Grove

9045 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

916.500.7625

https://www.facebook.com/schoolofrockelkgrove/

Give Kids The World Village, Car Wash

Give Kids The World Village is a nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento

2001 Point W Way, Sacramento, CA

Saturday, August 19th at 9am-1pm

Car Wash Only $7

Car Wash & BBQ Package $15

Brick Builders Meet-Up

We check out Empire’s Comics Vault to see what they’ve been building and talk with LEGO fanatics!

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave #K, Sacramento, CA 95825

916.482.8779

Saturday, August 19th (11am-2pm)

Event page [Facebook]

Walk For Wishes

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 270,000 wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, donors, and friends.

Walk for Wishes 2017

California State Capitol – South

10th Street and Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95811

Saturday, August 19th (9am-11:30am) (registration 8:00 a.m.)

Website

National Honey Bee Day

School Park Community Garden, part of Placer Land Trust, is teaming up with Feed a Bee to participate in a day of nationwide plantings on Saturday, August 19, in celebration of National Honey Bee Day.

School Park Preserve

1225 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Saturday, August 19th (10am-1pm)

River City Corvette Club

http://www.rivercitycorvettes.org/

https://www.facebook.com/rivercitycorvettes/

Guac Off 2017

The Guac Off is a guacamole tasting extravaganza and fundraiser for those 21 and up. Contestants enter their secret recipes and you get to be the judge of the best (or worst) Guac in Sac!

Sat., September 23, 2017 – 4:00 p.m.

Buy tickets

DonGato Latin Band

DonGato Latin Band is a group of seasoned musicians that love the perfect combination of great music, great time and entertaining the audience.

https://www.dongatolatinband.com/

SpanishOne

2220 K Street

(916) 359-4539

http://www.spanishoneplus.com/